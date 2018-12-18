Our most-read stories of 2018

We look back at the most popular articles from the last 12 months and see what you’ve been loving from the world of architecture, interiors and design

1. Downsizing from a Georgian villa to a new-build in the back garden

If you must make the jump to a more manageable home, it might as well be to a beautiful ultra-efficient new-build – in a corner of your old back garden.

Read it here

2. Meet the maker: Angie Lewin, printmaker

Edinburgh-based printmaker Angie Lewin shares some insight into her creative process and daily life. From walks in the Cairngorms with her dog Baxter to working on projects for St Jude’s, her screenprinted fabric range, the Scottish landscape plays an influential role.

Read it here

3. This designer used experience gained from her past properties when she took on her new home

This home’s palette of ‘new neutrals’ – think millennial pinks, denim blue and sage in place of tired beige and magnolia – has been cleverly crafted to make a subtle but memorable impact.

Read it here

4. This Life: Anna Lamotte

Anna and her family are proof there’s a better way to live off the land. Their farm in Perthshire hosts laid-back weddings and craft workshops, produces delicious home-cooked food, and rents out gorgeous get-away-from-it-all boltholes.

Read it here

5. Re-working the layout at this Edinburgh pied-à-terre gave the traditional townhouse a new lease of life

Interior designer Jessica Buckley knew that altering the layout would give this flat the purpose it had been lacking. Unleashing colour and texture on what was a rather austere period property has given the owner a city pad that reflects her vibrant personality.

Read it here

6. Escape: Killiehuntly Farmhouse

A perfect mix of Scottish scenery and Scandinavian interiors, Killiehuntly Farmhouse is nestled in the Cairngorms National Park. A weekend spent there allowed us to relax, recharge and rediscover the beauty of time spent outdoors.

Read it here

7. It could be the future of Scottish house building, an eco-friendly tenement

What if the self-build burden could be shared with your future neighbours, with all of the cost going into producing a quality building rather than into the pockets of a developer? As the architect John Kinsley has demonstrated in Edinburgh’s Portobello, it’s entirely possible.

Read it here

8. Behind closed doors: Bute Fabrics

Just beyond Rothesay town is a powerhouse devoted to warping, weaving and darning. The editor discovers Bute Fabrics… catch the Calmac with her.

Read it here

9. I love this: Talla Na Mara by Craig Hill

Versatile venue Talla Na Mara operates as an art gallery, cinema, music venue and theatre space, and comedian Craig Hill is smitten.

Read it here

10. This Perthshire new-build home gave its owners a bespoke solution to all their property needs

The actual build of this property only took a year; the design, passage through planning and the specification of the interiors took twice that.

Read it here