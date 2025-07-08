The Pierhouse of Port Appin: where Scottish hospitality and West Coast cooking make everyone feel at home

The Pierhouse hotel is tucked away on the shores of Loch Linnhe, right next to Port Appin. For the last six years, The Pierhouse has been part of renowned hotelier Gordon Campbell Gray’s Wee Hotel Company alongside the world-famous Three Chimneys on the the Isle of Skye. This secluded home-from-home is celebrated for its rosette-winning seafood restaurant, Lismore Dining Room, and breathtaking views of the inner Hebrides. The cosy interiors and friendly staff are an added bonus.

There’s a quiet hum of activity when I arrive. Guests and locals sit in one of three lounge areas enjoying views of the Lynn of Lorn, a narrow strip of water that lies between Port Appin and the tiny Isle of Lismore.

The front-of-house team invite guests to call them by their first names and share local stories as they prepare the Lismore Dining Room for evening service. Some guests are dressed in their finery for dinner; others wear muddy boots and anoraks. A few hold a glass of wine as others hug a cup of tea. I feel like I’ve walked into my mum’s living room at Christmas. It’s warm and inviting – and everyone is welcome.

The story of The Pierhouse

The Pierhouse owner Gordon Campbell Gray enters the lounge with a warm smile and two excited labradors by his side. Like every other guest, he looks as comfortable here as I imagine he is in his own home.

The hotel mogul and native Scot spent his twenties running projects for Save the Children in Bangladesh, Morocco and Nicaragua. During this time, he opened the bespoke five-star hotel One Aldwych in London and in the 1990s began expanding into Carlisle Bay in the Caribbean. He later opened five-star venues in Jordan, Beirut, Lebanon and Bahrain.

“I traveled the world for many years but always came back to Scotland to recentre and relax. I would visit The Pierhouse at least once per week. I’d sit outside enjoying the view of Lismore with rich food and a great bottle of wine on the table. The langoustines have always been especially outstanding. It was, and still is, heavenly.”

Time passed and when Gordon eventually retired, “I got bored.” He laughs and looks around the restaurant, pausing for a moment to appreciate the tranquility that he “will never tire of”. He continues, “I was familiar with the owners at the time and one day, they told me that after 12 years, they were thinking of selling. They asked if I knew anyone who might be interested. I said, “Maybe me?” and then bought it. It was that simple. I couldn’t let this endearing, honest, authentic little hotel disappear – and I don’t think the locals would have forgiven me if I did.”

Gordon took the reigns without fanfare in 2019. The 19th-century building got a little spruce – new carpets, a lick of paint – but as a fan of the original hotel, he left interiors mostly untouched. “The Pierhouse will always be led by comfort. This is a haven characterised by Scottish hospitality – and really, really good food. We want what’s on the plate to do the talking. That’s why we brought award-winning chef Michael Leathley in as our head chef.”

Then Michael arrives at our table with a steaming lobster thermidor – he’s just returned from the National Hotels of Scotland awards where he was crowned Chef of the Year 2025 – as Gordon ties up our conversation. “What matters to me is that staff are as happy as our guests are. We nurture a culture of respect and support – and I think you can feel that.” He picks up his fork and knife, which is my cue to leave.

The food at The Pierhouse

Chef Michael and I leave the hotel and head towards the pier, where he pulls two creels of classic Scottish lobster from the blue shallows. They will be used in today’s dinner service.

Menus at The Pierhouse include the freshest langoustines, mussels and lobsters harvested from Loch Linnhe and Loch Etive, as well as fine handpicked oysters from the oyster beds of Loch Creran, just ten minutes from the hotel. “We pledge to support local farmers, fisherman and artisan suppliers and to work with them in a fair and consistent manner,” he tells me. This means they reduce their carbon footprint while creating strong community relationships and offering guests, who travel from across the globe, the freshest Scottish produce on a daily basis.

Michael’s cooking style is unpretentious; a little classic and a little modern – just like The Pierhouse itself. “I like to let the ingredients speak for itself with nice clean flavours. I do like to honour classic dishes but add a playful and comforting twist.”

Michael says that coming to work at The Pierhouse has given him freedom to explore and experiment with the local larder – and there’s so much of it right on his doorstep. “I’d never really felt connected to the food in the same way as I do in Port Appin.”

Later on, I sample the a la carte menu, which changes with the seasons. Standout dishes include: Cullen skink with dark soda bread and a leek whipped butter (rich and creamy with the warmth of a hug), the Arbroath smokie Mull cheddar souffle (fluffy and light yet still indulgent, I’ve never tasted anything quite like it), the grilled creel-caught Scottish lobster with garlic and parsley butter (succulent and salty, reflecting the true tastes of the ocean) and finally the rice pudding with orange, whisky and honeycomb (fragrant, tangy and caramellike – a sweet-tooth’s dream ending to a rich and flavourful meal).

The interiors at The Pierhouse

On the ground floor, the interiors are simple and cosy: silk cushions, tartan throws, thick walnut furniture, a mini fireplace and local artwork take centre stage. Stone walls are either left exposed or painted in the colours of nature. In the evenings, soft flames from the fireplace illuminate the white stone surfaces.

Upstairs, the 12 rooms are tranquil. I’m shown to my Sea View room, which is understated and simple. Rays of evening sun seep through the corner window and douse the room in gold. When night falls, white stars dot the sky. I gaze at them through my window, belly full, and realise that there’s nowhere else I’d rather be.

Things to do at The Pierhouse

1. Explore the Isle of Lismore

Take a ten-minute ferry journey from Port Appin to the small island of Lismore. The island is only ten miles long and one mile wide, so can be explored from top to toe in one day. Lismore truly lives up to its Gaelic name, ‘Lios Mòr,’ meaning ‘the Great Garden’. It is considered Scotland’s most fertile island and is home to more than 130 bird species. Small hidden bays are littered with rock pools and the island also features three lochs, islets and skerries, all of which are designated as Special Areas of Conservation.

Confirm ferry crossings here. An adult return ticket is £4.60; children get a return ticket for £2.80.

Top tip: Explore Lismore is a small tour operator run by the husband and wife team, Robert and Iris. They offer bespoke, private-hire tours and picnics that show the island’s spectacular scenery, wildlife, local food and close-knit community. Book a spot here.

2. ‘Taste of the Sea’ tour with the Oyster Lady

Oban’s very own ‘Oyster Lady’, Judith Vajk, and her son Angus are offering guests a new foodie experience to learn about the authentic ‘taste of the sea’ (oysters), on the Argyll coast.

On this tour, you will get a behind-the-scenes look at how oysters grow from tiny spat to delicious edible oysters in the crystal clear, tranquil waters of Loch Creran, which has been the location of the Caledonian Oyster Company beds for 30 years.

This shore-based tour costs £42 per person and lasts approximately one hour. Wellies are not essential, but you should at least wear sensible footwear. At the end of the tour, you can sample a delicious oyster flight, featuring three toppings: lemon juice, Isle of Mull Seaweed Hot Sauce, and a classic mignonette sauce.

Find out more by emailing caledonianoysters@gmail.com.

3. Outdoor yoga with Blair

This summer you are invited you to start your Sundays immersed in movement, breath and nature with The Pierhouse’s resident yoga teacher, Blair.

His teaching blends modern movement science, mobility, and functional breathing practices with a calm, open-hearted presence. The result is a class that feels more like a return; back to your body, your rhythm, your self.

Each 60-minute class is tailored for your ability. These outdoor classes unfold against the breathtaking coastal backdrop of Loch Linnhe offering space for deep rest, reflection and reconnection.

Classes are available each Sunday morning throughout the summer from 9am to 10am for £18 per person. Pre-booking is advised. Call 01631 730302 to reserve your space.

The Pierhouse

Port Appin

Appin

PA38 4DE

e: reservations@pierhousehotel.co.uk

p: 01631 730302

words Mairi Mulhern photography Supplied by The Pierhouse

Read about Wee Hotel Company’s five-star foodie escape, Three Chimneys, below.