Christmas 2018: style inspiration and the decorations to buy now

Transform your home into a winter wonderland (without waiting for a Christmas miracle)
Restoration Hardware, the American luxury homeware brand, has created an elegant living space that combines decadence, that this season is synonymous with, and understatement. To do the same at home, mix golden embellishments with a muted colour palette; and for a truly minimal approach, ditch the pine in favour of silver birch
Small nutcracker wreath, £435, Harrods
Spice things up even more at dinner time. Do what Ottolenghi does and make bold details the theme. Set the table with the brightest table linen and accessories that celebrate colour
From left: If you want to be more adventurous with colour, take a look at OKA’s lounge. Here the traditional Christmas scene is subtly updated with candy-cane stripes and contrasting styles of baubles, which tie in to the room’s interior design; Monkey decoration, £10, Raj Tent Club
Green velvet luxury crackers, £70 for a set of 6, Selfridges
Wyevale Garden Centres uses frosted greenery with conviction, making a strong style statement in the hallway. Pine is de rigueur and fills the air with a heady aroma your guests can enjoy as soon as they walk through the door