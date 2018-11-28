MenuMenu

Win a limited edition Wishbone chair

Christmas 2018: style inspiration and the decorations to buy now

Transform your home into a winter wonderland (without waiting for a Christmas miracle)

Restoration Hardware fireplace styling

Restoration Hardware, the American luxury homeware brand, has created an elegant living space that combines decadence, that this season is synonymous with, and understatement. To do the same at home, mix golden embellishments with a muted colour palette; and for a truly minimal approach, ditch the pine in favour of silver birch

Small nutcracker wreath, £435, Harrods

From left: Fritz Hansen terracotta candleholder, £140, Chaplins; Chilli bauble, £7.50, Talking Tables; Ratrace bauble, £27, Rory Dobner

Spice things up even more at dinner time. Do what Ottolenghi does and make bold details the theme. Set the table with the brightest table linen and accessories that celebrate colour

From left: If you want to be more adventurous with colour, take a look at OKA’s lounge. Here the traditional Christmas scene is subtly updated with candy-cane stripes and contrasting styles of baubles, which tie in to the room’s interior design; Monkey decoration, £10, Raj Tent Club

Green velvet luxury crackers, £70 for a set of 6, Selfridges

Felt mistletoe wreath, £18, Laura Ashley

Wyevale Garden Centres (page 59, top middle) uses frosted greenery with conviction, making a strong style statement in the hallway. Pine is de rigueur and fills the air with a heady aroma your guests can enjoy as soon as they walk through the door.

Wyevale Garden Centres uses frosted greenery with conviction, making a strong style statement in the hallway. Pine is de rigueur and fills the air with a heady aroma your guests can enjoy as soon as they walk through the door

Cock pheasant orange feather wreath, £65, Plucking Fabulous

