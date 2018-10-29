MenuMenu

Trendwatch: Rustic Renaissance

Call on the tribal trend to revamp

Punctuate your interior scheme with head-turning, tribal touches. “This look offers a surprising amount of creative freedom, as it can be intertwined with other styles and trends for a multilayered approach,” explains Nadia McCowan Hill, Wayfair’s Resident Style Advisor. “For example, a tribal wallpaper design is a good background for modern, minimalist furniture.” Don’t be tempted to invest in larger pieces though as it can become too domineering: “It’s most impactful in small quantities, which means you don’t need to spend a lot of money to make a punchy impact.”

Mirror and vase

From left: Bamboo Starburst Mirror, £65, Abode Living; Reform Pebble Vase, £198, Jonathan Adler

Table runner

Table Runner in Dusk, £59, Tribal Textiles x PATTERNITY

Fabric, bowl and door knob

From left: Moro 100% Linen in Spice by Threads, £89 per metre, GP & J Baker; Neolit, from £195, Pulpo; Albi Door Knob in Rattan, £6, Curious Egg

Rug and pillow

From left: Mudcloth Rug, £3,305 for 180x240cm, Jennifer Manners; Orange and Red Tassel Throw Cushion, £35, Urban Outfitters

Ox skull and lamp

From left: Ox Skull Carving, £495, Shimu; Aztec Table Lamp, £126, David Hunt Lighting

cushion

Chantella Knotted Cotton Autumn Cushion, £65, Out There Interiors

Cushion and doorstop

From left: Bonanza Cushion Cover Pad in Mustard, approx £27, Einrichten Design; Juju Door Stop in Maroon, £32, Kalinko

