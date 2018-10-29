Trendwatch: Rustic Renaissance

EXPERT TIPS

Punctuate your interior scheme with head-turning, tribal touches. “This look offers a surprising amount of creative freedom, as it can be intertwined with other styles and trends for a multilayered approach,” explains Nadia McCowan Hill, Wayfair’s Resident Style Advisor. “For example, a tribal wallpaper design is a good background for modern, minimalist furniture.” Don’t be tempted to invest in larger pieces though as it can become too domineering: “It’s most impactful in small quantities, which means you don’t need to spend a lot of money to make a punchy impact.”