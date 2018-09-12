MenuMenu

Trendwatch: Woven wonders

Crisscross in colour

Colourful, woven pieces have hit the market by storm, something Chelsea McLaine’s Design Director, Margot Paton, believes is fashion-related. “AW18 runway shows demonstrated a noticeable emphasis on colour and texture often through the medium of colourful woven fabrics.” Paton suggests looking to the catwalks as well as Christian Lacroix, Manuel Canovas, and Mulberry Home for further inspiration. However, she also emphasises caution when it comes to going too bold. “It’s important to get the balance right, too little or overly strong can throw a design scheme off. Think not only about the balance of colour but also the balance of scale.”

Global fusion stripe ottoman, £349, Myakka

From left: Tropicalia outdoor chair, £660, Chaplins Furniture; Alibaba baskets, from £42, Artisanne

From left: Children’s chair with felted wool seat, £45, Perch Upholstery; Yeye zigzag hand woven vase, £75, The Basket Room; Wicker bowl pendant shade in green, £14.99, Wayfair

Inya rattan bowl in pink, £42, Kalinko

From left: Glass pendant lamp, from around £3,620, Edition van Treeck; Medium-sized wrapped rag table lamp, £58.99, Ian Snow; Maxime throw, £58, Anthropologie 

Yellow chevron rug with rainbow stripe – medium, £275, Tate & Darby

