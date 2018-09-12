Trendwatch: Woven wonders

EXPERT TIPS

Colourful, woven pieces have hit the market by storm, something Chelsea McLaine’s Design Director, Margot Paton, believes is fashion-related. “AW18 runway shows demonstrated a noticeable emphasis on colour and texture often through the medium of colourful woven fabrics.” Paton suggests looking to the catwalks as well as Christian Lacroix, Manuel Canovas, and Mulberry Home for further inspiration. However, she also emphasises caution when it comes to going too bold. “It’s important to get the balance right, too little or overly strong can throw a design scheme off. Think not only about the balance of colour but also the balance of scale.”