Trendwatch: Viva Mexico

EXPERT TIPS

Frida Kahlo might be a political hero to many, but her iconic style is equally as powerful in the design world. Interior Designer, Penny Morrison, explains: “I think her colours bring happiness, positivity and energy to our lives.” When it comes to adding some vibrancy and richness, Morrison has plenty of tips on how to work it in: “Start with a rug – perhaps Moroccan as they have such beautiful colours. Colourful paintings look wonderful as well, and last but not least – flowers. Dahlias have become so popular again and a big mixed bunch of these in a striped jug can make a room.”