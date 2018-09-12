MenuMenu

Trendwatch: Viva Mexico

Hot hues and folk art forever

EXPERT TIPS

 

Frida Kahlo might be a political hero to many, but her iconic style is equally as powerful in the design world. Interior Designer, Penny Morrison, explains: “I think her colours bring happiness, positivity and energy to our lives.” When it comes to adding some vibrancy and richness, Morrison has plenty of tips on how to work it in: “Start with a rug –  perhaps Moroccan as they have such beautiful colours. Colourful paintings look wonderful as well, and last but not least – flowers. Dahlias have become so popular again and a big mixed bunch of these in a striped jug can make a room.”

Mexican embroidered sofa, £1,799, Ian Snow

From left: Zira yellow rug, £199, Modern Rugs; The Frida Kahlo cushion, £145, Jan Constantine

Coyoacán, £36 per sqm, Murals Wallpaper

From left: Mantel flowers, from around £28, Urban Road; Boho pom pom chandelier, £14, Talking Tables

From left: Pageant stripe cushion, £123, Mulberry Home; Plika hanging lamp, £169, Lime Lace

MEX7 oval sink in paraiso, around £256, Mexambiente

