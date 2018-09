EXPERT TIPS

Get the basics covered then bring in shell or scalloped shaped pieces to soften things up a bit. “It really is a lovely detail, with personality,” says Interior Designer, Jessica Buckley. “It’s fun, and a good way to lift a room away from becoming too serious.” It can be tricky finding the right balance with it; however, Buckley says: “Scalloped edging works best when introduced as just one element – when it’s a detail.”