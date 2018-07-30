One Year on a Bike

Jacking it all in and taking off on a global adventure is, for most of us, a work of fiction. For Martijn Doolaard, however, it became reality. He embraced the notion of an ‘adult gap year’, swapped his car for a bike, and set off on a journey designed to foster a new attitude to travel. He wasn’t looking to cram in as much as possible – quite the opposite, in fact; his was an experiment in slow travel, all the way from Amsterdam to Singapore. This book charts his journey, outlining the kit he used, the places he experienced and the lessons he learned. You may very well be tempted to follow his path.



£40, Gestalten