Trendwatch: Miami magic

EXPERT TIPS

We might not have the year-round sunshine and Havana lifestyle, but with a few additions to our decor, we can achieve a Miami vibe. Bryce Henderson of Bryce McKenzie explains why the trend has taken off. “The colourful graphically impactful, distinctive style is not only stimulating but it imbues people with happiness through its colourful and dynamic nature.” However, too much of a good thing could lead to an interior disaster. Henderson says:”Reserve the extreme whimsy for the powder room or other short-stay rooms like a hallway.”