Trendwatch: Miami magic

Transform your space into a Cuban dream

EXPERT TIPS

 

We might not have the year-round sunshine and Havana lifestyle, but with a few additions to our decor, we can achieve a Miami vibe. Bryce Henderson of Bryce McKenzie explains why the trend has taken off. “The colourful graphically impactful, distinctive style is not only stimulating but it imbues people with happiness through its colourful and dynamic nature.” However, too much of a good thing could lead to an interior disaster. Henderson says:”Reserve the extreme whimsy for the powder room or other short-stay rooms like a hallway.”

From left: Versace 25th Anniversary Scala Palazzo Plate, £87, Amara; Curve Shell Back Retro Occasional Chair Mustard Yellow, £360, Libra

Magic City Wall Mural in medium weight, £36 per sqm, Murals Wallpaper

From left: Lighten Up Ice Cream Neon Light, £70, Talking Tables; Miami City Guide, £25, Louis Vuitton; Transat BOQA Rose, Around £485, BOQA

From left: Milano Concentric Loops cushion in Emerald Green, £128, Jonathan Adler; Sunset Printed Mirror, £28.50, Red Candy

From left: Marine 78, £44 for 2.5l, Designer’s Guild; Palm Tree Floor Lamp, £1,025, Audenza; Poolside Tropical Glass Cocktail Stirrers, Assorted, Set of 5, £15, John Lewis

