Trendwatch: Sweet temptation

Expert tips

For a sophisticated set up, you might not have considered pieces inspired by sugary treats – but you should. “It adds a bit of fun, humour and colour,” says Donna Wilson. “Anything that can make you smile is okay in my book.” However, as we all know, too much of the sweet stuff isn’t good for you. “To avoid sweetness overload, you should mix and match candy pastel colours with pale greys or even navy. And don’t mix too many pinks together,” says Wilson. “Go for a nice light airy feel with white walls and some beautiful flowers, which will stop the look being too juvenile.”