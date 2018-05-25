Trendwatch: Sweet temptation

Mouth-watering pieces to whet the appetite

Expert tips

 

For a sophisticated set up, you might not have considered pieces inspired by sugary treats – but you should. “It adds a bit of fun, humour and colour,” says Donna Wilson. “Anything that can make you smile is okay in my book.” However, as we all know, too much of the sweet stuff isn’t good for you. “To avoid sweetness overload, you should mix and match candy pastel colours with pale greys or even navy. And don’t mix too many pinks together,” says Wilson. “Go for a nice light airy feel with white walls and some beautiful flowers, which will stop the look being too juvenile.”

Pigmento Storage Jar, £72, Nude 

From left: Mohair Cloud Violet Cushion, £49.95, Bronte by Moon; Antoinette, £19.95 for 1L, Annie Sloan; Brioche Candle, £40, Ladurée (stockists include Amara)

Gracie Large Sofa in Linara Hellebore Luxury Linen, £1,695, Lovely Sofas

From left: Fresco Wallpaper, £240 per 10m roll, Timorous Beasties; Alfie Mini Chair in Candyfloss Brushed Linen Cotton, £220, Sofa.com; Ceramic Pot, ‘Candy’ Green Stripe, £12.45, Miss Etoile (stockists include Amara)

Seasons Fabric, Magenta, from £37 per m, ILIV

Bonbon Cushion in Pink, £35, Donna Wilson

