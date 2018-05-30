Los Angeles Cocktails by Andrea Richards and Giovanni Simeone

Complied by legendary barman Vincenzo Marianella together with writer Andrea Richards and photographer Giovanni Simeone, this book is a journey through the cultural landscape of Los Angeles. Yes, there are recipes for classic cocktails and modern updates, but what really appeals is the way it effortlessly conjures up an atmosphere of film noir speakeasies and dimly lit watering holes. The presentation, casing and photography make this much more than a simple food and drink book; it’s one for those who love everything Old Hollywood.

£25, Sime Books