Many of us will have had the bittersweet experience of returning to a place we loved in childhood – only to realise that it’s not quite how we remember it. It becomes a slightly different place when seen through older eyes. Photographer Jan Töve returned to his Swedish hometown over a ten-year period, documenting how the landscape has changed. There’s no gloss or rose-tinted nostalgia in the honest portrayal of the region, but that doesn’t stop its true beauty showing through.

£35, Hatje Cantz