Tricia Guild Paint Box

Working colour into an interior scheme can be a bit of a head-scratcher. How will it affect your existing furniture and lighting? Will it be something you’re happy to live with for quite some time? Take advice from Tricia Guild; one of the founders of Designers Guild, she has a proven track record of working out colour combinations for ambience, texture and pattern. This latest book brings to life her 45 bespoke palettes, with plenty of helpful suggestions about how to use them, accompanied by lots of lush visuals showing room sets that exemplify her colour theory.

£25, Quadrille