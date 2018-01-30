Trendwatch: Line up

Think outside the box and earn your stripes

Superstripe 34cm Coupe Charger, £100, Richard Brendon; Polperro 24-piece cutlery set, £68, Neptune

Superstripe 34cm Coupe Charger, £100, Richard Brendon; Polperro 24-piece cutlery set, £68, Neptune

Jura table lamp, £166.80, dar lighting group; Marquee Stripes, Cambridge Stripe 110/8038, £65 per 10m roll, Cole & Son; May pendant, size 2 in orange £275, Original BTC

Jura table lamp, £166.80, dar lighting group; Marquee Stripes, Cambridge Stripe 110/8038, £65 per 10m roll, Cole & Son; May pendant, size 2 in orange £275, Original BTC

Osterbro wallpaper 633-08, £386 per 360cm x 270cm panel, Sandberg Wallpaper; Pink Oscar tile, £5.60 per tile, Bert & May; Teseo Towel, 100, £62 for a 2-piece set, Missoni Home

Osterbro wallpaper 633-08, £386 per 360cm x 270cm panel, Sandberg Wallpaper; Pink Oscar tile, £5.60 per tile, Bert & May; Teseo Towel, 100, £62 for a 2-piece set, Missoni Home, stockists include Amara

Duck egg, Matt Emulsion, from £14; Rebel, Feature wall matt, from £13; Attingham Blue, Feature Wall Matt, £13; May Queen, Period Collection, from £18; Crown Paints; Merino stripe throw, £129, Heal’s; Selvedge Stripe cushion cover in orange, £45, The Linen Works for The Conran Shop

Duck egg, Matt Emulsion, from £14; Rebel, Feature wall matt, from £13; Attingham Blue, Feature Wall Matt, £13; May Queen, Period Collection, from £18; Crown Paints; Merino stripe throw, £129, Heal’s; Selvedge Stripe cushion cover in orange, £45, The Linen Works for The Conran Shop

Related Posts