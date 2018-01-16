Chromaphilia by Stella Paul

If you’re seeking a comprehensive exploration of the history of colour, Chromaphilia is where you’ll find it. Using examples from the Palaeolithic era right up to the present day, this new publication has ten engaging chapters packed with incredible photographs, drawings and detailed information. You’ll come away with a greater understanding of the power of colour – a force that manages to elicit emotion and stimulate the intellect and mean so many different things to different viewers.

£29.95, Phaidon