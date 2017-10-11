Trendwatch: Top texture

Ask the expert

There is a wealth of cool textured pieces on the market at the moment, as this selection demonstrates. If you’re unsure of what the trend will do for your space, then start small.“The easiest way to update any design scheme is with new accessories – rugs, textured lamp bases, throws or cushions,” says Fiona Drennan of Jeffreys Interiors, “or re-upholster a much-loved existing piece,” she adds. “We love a textured tweed.” If you can’t decide between pieces, then it’s okay to use both.“Add a variety of textures for interest, not just one. Use textures to contrast and add depth to an existing scheme; for example, by placing a textured ceramic lamp on a wooden table top or thick pile rug on polished floor.”