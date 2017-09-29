Feel the force

Design notes: reviving a classic

Whether you’re a super fan or not, you almost certainly know how it begins: a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away… Now, an iconic design from that place in space, first introduced to us in the 1970s, has been reimagined for the modern home as a dramatically different coffee table by French sculpture workshop Leblon Delienne in collaboration with Zaha Hadid Design.

Inspired by one of the most recognisable hairstyles eAn iconic design from that place in space, first introduced to us in the 1970s, has been reimagined for the modern homever to appear on the big screen, the table somehow expresses the essence of Princess Leia’s infamous circular braids through a combination of the fluid swoops, curves and flourishes of the late great Zaha Hadid and the quirkiness of Leblon Delienne, known for its pop-culture sculptures. The Le-a, as the table is called, is made from resin and fiberglass, in white, black, pearl white or brass.

At first glance, the Star Wars connection is not instantly obvious (although once you know, it’s impossible to unsee it), but it still works as a coffee table in itself. If you love the sci-fi space opera, which is still going strong 40 years after George Lucas unleashed the first instalment, why not extend the obsession into your home in a tasteful way – the Le-a would fit very nicely into a modern interior. But you don’t have to be a fan of the franchise to appreciate the reimagining of one iconic creation into what is sure to be another, feeling the full force of the design powerhouses behind it.

From around £17,700.

DETAILS

Words Caitlin Clements