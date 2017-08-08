Cast study: Heart’s desire

The substantial island has plenty of room for breakfast and casual lunches. Its 40mm-thick Silestone work surface is ideal for food prep, being scratch-resistant and antibacterial

Long-distance relationships, as any agony aunt will tell you, need a lot of work to keep both parties content, but as long as there’s plenty of commitment and understanding, they can turn out to be a marriage made in heaven.

That, certainly, was the experience of the owner of this house in Essex, who fell in love with Kitchens International, a company with showrooms across the central belt and in Fife and Aberdeen, but none in the south-east of England. “Being hundreds of miles apart was certainly the biggest challenge we faced,” confirms Karen MacArthur, the designer in charge of the project. “But we were determined to make it work. The client came up a couple of times and in fact the installation was incredibly efficient. The team worked on it solidly for about a week and it went very smoothly.”

Section of plan

CAD Impression

DETAILS

Brief To create a kitchen in an open-plan dining-living area that would be both highly functional and attractive enough to be used for socialising and entertaining.
Works required Everything – they had to start from scratch.
Biggest challenge Dealing with the logistics of client and designer being at opposite ends of the country.
Budget Around £75,000.
Supplier Kitchens International
Photography Paul Craig
Words Judy Diamond

