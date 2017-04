Laings of Inverurie has been named UK’s Bathroom Showroom of the Year. The family-run independent retailer, also known for its luxury kitchens and bedrooms, won the accolade at the national kbbreview Retail & Design Awards at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole. In front of 600 of the industry peers, Laings director Darren Walker picked up the prestigious gong presented by host and comedian Jimmy Carr.

www.laings.com