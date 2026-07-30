IOLLA announces a limited edition eyewear collection with CLÒIMH

Scottish brands IOLLA and CLÒIMH release an eyewear collection that puts style and sustainability first

Words Kirsty Feerick

Two Scottish brands are proving sustainability has never looked cooler with their chic new eyewear. The limited edition IOLLA x CLÒIMH collection launches today [Thursday 30the July], just in time for summer.

Created from bio-based eco acetate, the glasses show how lower-impact materials can elevate everyday essentials – without missing out on quality or style.

Rooted in Scotland, both brands take their names from Scottish Gaelic; IOLLA, meaning ‘sight’, and CLÒIMH, meaning ‘wool’.

These shared origins frame an appreciation for heritage, as they both make a commitment to creating pieces with edge and integrity.

“One of the things I enjoy most about running a brand is the opportunity to collaborate with like-minded, purpose-driven brands to create products that feel both authentic and unexpected,” says Hollie Mercedes Peters, Co-Founder, CLÒIMH.

The Scottish-born and Amsterdam-based entrepreneur began her career working for brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Harrods, before working with internationally recognised names including LOEWE, Hermès, and Chanel Beauty.

Now her latest collaboration with IOLLA will introduce two signature silhouettes which include a refined square frame, and a contemporary oval design.

Available as both optical and sunglasses, the frames are offered in five colourways, ranging from understated, timeless neutrals to the bold statement Icy Blue.

Bringing together IOLLA’s expertise in contemporary eyewear with CLÒIMH’s material-first approach, the pair make a great team.

Hollie agrees saying, “Working with IOLLA allowed us to bring together our shared values around considered design and responsible materials, while creating something that feels fresh for both of our communities.”

Fans can shop the collection now which will be available at cloimh.com, iolla.com and in all IOLLA showrooms.

Visit the IOLLA website | Visit the CLÒIMH website

Follow IOLLA on Instagram | Follow CLÒIMH on Instagram

Looking for more Scottish brands to shop? See some more inspiration below.

