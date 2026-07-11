H&IS Curates: 11 of Scotland’s best kitchen designers and fitters

Looking to transform your kitchen? H&IS has curated a list of the best kitchen designers and fitters in Scotland for 2026

Whether you’re looking for a contemporary layout or a Shaker inspired scheme, this list of the best kitchen designers and fitters in Scotland should help you find the right people for the job. These businesses made it onto this list because of their attention to detail and flawless execution of all kinds of projects. But most of all, because they put lifestyle and user experience at the heart of what they do.

Archispek

What: Archispek designs and creates exquisite kitchens that blend functionality and aesthetics seamlessly, taking immense pride in being at the forefront of the industry.

Where: Randall House, Macmerry Business Park, Tranent EH33 1RW

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“At Archispek, we’re entering an exciting new chapter with the launch of our 25,000-square-foot design studio and manufacturing facility in East Lothian,” says Angus Mackintosh, designer at Archispek. “Here, our award-winning team designs and handcrafts bespoke luxury kitchens that combine exceptional creativity, precision and enduring quality.”

By managing every stage in-house, Archispek delivers beautifully tailored spaces with complete attention to detail and outstanding value. Trusted by leading architects and discerning homeowners alike, the studio has earned a reputation as one of the UK’s fastest-growing independent kitchen specialists, creating timeless kitchens designed to be lived in for generations.

t: 01620 850 346

e: hello@archispek.com

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Nicholas Denney Studio

What: Nicholas Denney Studio provides furniture design, fabrication and installation for private and commercial clients alongside cultural institutions.

Where: Based in Fife

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Nicholas Denney Studio is led by Nicholas Denney, an award-winning artist and designer whose family background in building and construction bolsters his meticulous approach to design and craftsmanship. Nichoals’ studio offers multi-material expertise and sensitivity, with a specialism in the production of fine concrete furniture, worktops and fireplaces, complemented by traditional cabinetry. Inspired by mid century architecture and sculpture, Nicholas offers playful, original and innovative design solutions — executed perfectly.

Visit the Nicholas Denney Studio website | Follow Nicholas Denney Studio on Instagram

Callum Walker Interiors

What: An independent family-run business, established for over 55 years, specialising in the design, supply and installation of bespoke fitted interiors. Its scope of works includes kitchens, dressing room, libraries, boot rooms, home cinemas etc, any area of the home that requires space planning with a luxury finish.

Where: Their studio is based in Perth but they operate throughout Scotland and the North of England

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Callum Walker Interiors are proud to work with the Charles Yorke range of furniture and Sachsen of Germany as well as other quality suppliers of solid surfaces, lighting, brassware, and appliances. Their design focus is on making a space work well and meeting our clients’ needs on a functional and practical level while incorporating unique details and luxury touches. Experts in their field and respected within the industry, the team looks to provide a personal service for their clients, which regularly develops into a design relationship and carries forward from project to project, and home to home, over the years. “We would be delighted to discuss your project!”

t: 01738 638 822

e: enquiries@callumwalker.com

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Homeworld

What: Homeworld is a family-owned design and installation business with kitchen and bathroom showrooms in Kirkintilloch and Falkirk.

Where: 110 Townhead, Kirkintilloch, G66 1NZ | 108-110 Grahams Road, Falkirk, FK2 7BZ

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Looking for a new kitchen, bedroom or bathroom? Homeworld’s experienced team will guide you every step of the way, from concept to completion.

At Homeworld you will find a huge selection of quality kitchens, bathrooms and bedrooms, and unrivalled customer service. The team of leading designers and installers has decades of experience in the kitchen and bathroom industry.

Homeworld has showrooms in Kirkintilloch and Falkirk. The experienced kitchen designers use the latest 3D software to take your kitchen ideas and create your dream kitchen or bathroom design, then our skilled tradesmen make your dreams become a reality.

t: 0141 777 6777

e: info@homeworld.uk.com

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Stonecraft

What: Stonecraft specialises in stone surfaces, flooring and fires and work with some great brands.

Where: 3a Lower London Road, Edinburgh, EH75TL

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Stonecraft has been shaping Scotland’s most refined interiors for over 45 years, bringing together world-class materials and exceptional craftsmanship. From elegant bathrooms to statement kitchens and bespoke fireplaces, each project reflects a commitment to quality and detail.

Sourcing premium marble, granite and quartz from around the globe, the skilled team fabricates and installs every piece with precision from the East Lothian workshop.

Trusted by homeowners, designers and architects alike, Stonecraft creates timeless spaces where natural stone takes centre stage.

t: 0131 652 1464

e: info@stonecraft.co.uk

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Selan Design

What: A family-run kitchen design company offering personalised home visits, a comprehensive initial design consultation and a truly immersive experience with realistic 3D perspective kitchen designs and VR renders that span 360 degrees.

Where: 30-40 Union Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2AU

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Let Selan Design change your kitchen and your life! For over 37 years, this family-owned business has been dedicated to creating truly bespoke kitchens that not only reflect clients’ unique personality but also match their specific needs and lifestyle. The team take pride in being the kitchen designers of choice for stylish kitchens that continue to look good for years to come. The Selan Design team of expert designers works closely with clients to understand their vision, ensuring that every detail is carefully considered to create a space that is both functional and beautiful.

t: 01382 480 321

e: info@selandesign.com

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Birkwood

What: Birkwood designs and makes beautifully original bespoke kitchens from its workshop in Highland Perthshire, near Pitlochry.

Where: Units 1 & 2, Ballinluig, Pitlochry, Perthshire, PH9 0LG

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Led by Mark and Alison Williamson, the small team specialises in quietly confident spaces, combining thoughtful design with precise craftsmanship. Each project is developed in close collaboration with clients, resulting in kitchens that feel personal, practical and built to last. Made from robust, high-quality birch plywood, Birkwood kitchens celebrate honest materials, careful detailing and a smooth, well-managed process from first sketch to final installation.

Birkwood’s approach is simple: be good people, make good things, and leave every home happier than they found it.

t: 01796 482506

e: mail@birkwoodscotland.com

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The Wooden Floor Store

What: Your store for high quality and affordable wood, laminate and vinyl floors, suitable for bathrooms, kitchens, living area… you name it!

Where: Across Scotland. Find your nearest store using the Store Locator tool here

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There’s nothing quite like coming home to a floor you love. With nearly 30 years of experience in the industry, The Wooden Floor Store has become a trusted name for homeowners across the UK, offering a wonderfully diverse range of flooring solutions to suit every home and lifestyle. From the timeless warmth of solid hardwood and engineered oak to our extensive selection of waterproof flooring and stylish wall panels, our friendly experts are on hand to help you find your perfect fit. Explore the collection below.

t: 0141 286 2761

e: info@thewoodenfloorstore.com

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Kitchens International

What: A designer and fitter of high-end, luxurious, design-forward kitchens and dining spaces characterised by innovation and timeless style.

Where: Find your nearest show room here

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Cut-through thinking, timeless designs, inspired creations — whatever your vision.

Kitchens International has been helping people make their interiors dream a reality for over three decades. Every day, its team of exceptional designers, planners and craftsmen redefine modern living by setting the standard for progressive design, creating spaces where innovation, beauty, and comfort coexist effortlessly.

Kitchens International believes every vision it helps realise is personal. And through the best materials available, award-winning design and the finest craftsmanship, it delivers exceptional kitchens, bathrooms and fitted interiors that are as individual as you are. Going above and beyond to bring your plans to life. Never ordinary, always inspiring.

t: 0131 523 0477

e: info@kitchensinternational.co.uk

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Bauen Design

What: High-end, boutique kitchen and interior design studio based in Glasgow, owned by designer Licia Di Pasquale.

Where: 181 Hyndland Road, Glasgow G12 9HT

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Bauen Design specialises in refined, design‑led spaces crafted with Poggenpohl and other high‑end European brands. Every project begins with understanding how a client lives, cooks, gathers, and moves, allowing the team to tailor each space to their needs. Bauen Design considers every detail, from lighting and colour to materials, ergonomics and spatial flow, ensuring a cohesive and beautifully functional result. With meticulous project management and a commitment to quality, this studio delivers interiors that feel elevated, personal and effortlessly refined.

t: 0141 473 4493

e: info@bauendesign.co.uk

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Handwerk Furniture Design

What: Handwerk is a furniture design company based in Glasgow that specialises in bespoke kitchens and interior cabinetry for residential and commercial clients across Scotland.

Where: Fairley Street, Glasgow G51 2SN

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Furniture design company Handwerk works in a range of styles to suit each client and their space, always with an emphasis on high-quality craftsmanship and materials. Drawing on 17 years of experience in the industry, Handwerk’s founder, Andreas Ebker-White, oversees each stage of design as well as the building and installation processes. This consistency provides clients with a personalised, collaborative service that results in a kitchen that they will enjoy for many years to come.

t: 07394 348 305

e: info@handwerkfurnituredesign.com

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