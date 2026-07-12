Based in Fife, Nicholas Denney Studio provides fine concrete design and fabrication for private clients, architects and cultural institutions

This post was written in partnership with Nicholas Denney Studio

Nicholas Denney Studio has over 20 years of experience working with industry-leading landscape, interior and arts manufacturing companies.

As specialists in fine concrete production, Nicholas Denney Studio employs lightweight casting techniques alongside more traditional in-situ pours. Nicholas’ extensive knowledge of sealants and finishes allows him to meet the most exacting of client requirements and expectations.

There is an originality to casting, founder Nicholas Denney explains: “A negative space gives opportunities for seamless objects. Forms and moulds can be finished in ways that are unique to the process. We use a range of techniques from traditional sculptural methods such as rubber moulds through to the use of fibreglass, and timber. Quite often we use a combination of these to find bespoke solutions.”

The studio offers a full design and installation service. This can range from entire kitchens to individual elements such as worktops and sinks. “We are as happy providing a bespoke service as we are taking a brief and providing a full design,” says Nicholas. “Whatever the scale, we offer original, design-led and flexible service.”

For large-scale projects, Nicholas has a group of trusted collaborators, who he have been working with on a long-term basis. “Our technical knowledge and ability to solve problems allow a scope of fabrication outcomes we like to think unrivalled in the material,” the founder says. “These include small high detail items like guitars or signage to large architectural scale installations, public art and sculptural furniture. We embrace the supporting textures and processes wood offers in top quality joinery and cabinet making.

“We, where possible, use locally sourced hardwoods, which lets timber interact visually and structurally. This allows for quality, beautiful constructions.”

Play and experimentation have always been at the core of product development at Nicholas Denney Studio. It draws on Nicholas’ family background in construction and his art and design practice, which is informed by Brutalism, Modernism and 20th-century architecture.

A love of clean lines, bold shapes and quality materials draw inspiration from designers and architects such as Carlos Scarpa and Jean Prouvé.

Innovation is driven by a continual creative practice. Nicholas Denney Studio prides itself on its growing knowledge of concrete and skill in application, which creates something truly unique — and executed perfectly.

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