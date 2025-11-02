Brutalism and blush collide in this mid-century modern bathroom

The brief was to balance the natural severity of the building materials used in this recently completed home by incorporating plenty of warm colour

words Miriam Methuen-Jones photography Anson Smart designer Greg Natale

“This home is a meeting point between mid-century modernism and Brazilian brutalism, interpreted through the lens of an Australian-Italian modernist,” laughs Greg Natale, the award-winning designer behind this project. The house is in Kyle Bay, a lush waterside suburb of Sydney, and takes much of its interior inspiration from its ‘eco-brutalist’ architecture.

“The client’s favourite colour is blush pink, which became a reoccurring thread throughout the interiors,” explains Greg. “Its most joyful expression is found in this bathroom, designed especially for the family’s two daughters, who share their mother’s love of the colour. As this was a new build, we had the luxury of designing the layout from scratch. One of the key priorities was creating a bathroom for the daughters that felt indulgent and special, almost like a private spa.”

The walls are covered in square Vogue System tiles from the Italian brand Ceramica Vogue. Much of the sanitaryware is from Nero Tapware (showerhead, basin mixers), chosen in a matt black to offset all the pink. The walk-in shower is framed in fluted glass to maximise light. Two round terrazzo basins add a touch of playfulness to the vanity area. “Because this bathroom is shared by the two girls, it was important to incorporate a double vanity with it is to give each person their own area, while still keeping the design cohesive and practical.”

Mirrored joinery above the vanity cleverly maximises the space and allows the girls plenty of storage. “I’ve always loved mirrors in modern interiors; they remind me of [legendary fashion designer] Halston’s New York office. In this design, they also amplify light and expand the sense of space.”

To the right of the vanity, a stepped tub echoes the design of the sunken lounge downstairs. “This bathroom became the perfect place to reintroduce this stepped, sunken effect. It brings a retro sensibility to the space while still feeling contemporary.”

The tiles don’t cover the entire room, and stretches of concrete wall were left exposed. “This was a nod to mid-century brutalist principles where raw, honest materials are celebrated rather than concealed. It allows the architecture itself to serve as decoration,” says Greg. “It’s a detail seen throughout this home, taking on a slightly different character in each room. Off-form concrete naturally has small tie holes, and to celebrate the beauty of this industrial material, we filled each one with brass. The result is a subtle yet gleaming touch that elevates the raw surface. It’s one of my favourite design choices in the whole project.”