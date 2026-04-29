Case study: this Georgian garden is the epitome of grandeur

Grandeur flows throughout this Georgian home and into its ethereal garden

words Miriam Methuen-Jones

The owners of this Georgian mansion in Nottinghamshire had long fantasised about removing a 20th-century extension at the rear of their property and replacing it with something more traditional, to suit the age and feel of the old house and give them a year-round retreat full of natural light. And that’s not all: the new addition would also have to improve the home’s flexibility and create a meaningful connection to the grounds.

They entrusted Vale Garden Houses with the project. The Lincolnshire-based specialist firm is known for its attention to detail and ability to create period necessary elements made to its own exacting standards. “We combine traditional craftsmanship with modern engineering for long-term performance,” explains director Lisa Morton.

“Our task here was replacing an unsightly extension with something more traditional – something that would fit in with the grandeur of the Georgian house and provide light-filled spaces that would be usable throughout the whole year.”

Vale’s design was in three parts: a glazed living room with a lead-covered roof to the left, a dining room to the centre topped with a lead-covered glazed lantern, and a fully glazed orangery to the right. The garden has numerous mature trees, including an enormous cedar, so clever positioning was needed to avoid the new additions being cast in shadow and to deliver the bright, warm space the owners wanted. “Most projects begin with a visit from our designer to fully understand the architecture and specifics of the site,” says Lisa.

“In this case, an architect was also involved for the overall layout and major structural alterations. Following the successful management of all planning approvals, the structure was manufactured and pre-assembled off-site before being brought here and installed by our specialist team.” Aesthetically speaking, the hard work is hidden away, and not even the utilities are on show.

“Full-length sliding sash windows are used for ventilation and the orangery is fitted with underfloor heating, providing an efficient, unobtrusive heating solution with-appropriate structures. And that’s exactly what has been achieved here – so much so, in fact, that it’s hard to believe the new orangery hasn’t always been part of the house. no visible radiators. It’s well insulated too, and all designed to operate at a low, consistent temperature, delivering ambient heat throughout the space.”

Just as much care was taken with the exterior: “In keeping with the proportions of the Georgian house, the orangery was afforded additional height with the inclusion of a clerestory. Classical proportions were expressed through a strong colonnade of columns and entablature, discreetly reinforced with metal cores to ensure structural stability and resistance to movement over time,” says Lisa.

“A finely engineered roof system, combining timber with an internal metal structure, allowed for wide spans and slender glazing bars. Decorative internal mouldings, low-maintenance external finishes, and high-performance, low-E argon-filled glazing, meanwhile, delivered both refined aesthetics and excellent thermal efficiency.”

The orangery provides expansive views of the formal gardens to one side and the kitchen garden to the other. Two sets of folding doors (plus an additional door out to the kitchen garden) provide plenty of options for the family to open up the house and make use of their green spaces.

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