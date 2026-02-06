How to design a sunken lounge, with Wendy Gilmour and Corum

- ADVERTISEMENT -

Interiors content creator Wendy Gilmour shares how she uses her ’70s-inspired sunken lounge to facilitate connection at home — and how you can too

This post about the sunken lounge was written in partnership with Corum

We are teaming up with Corum estate agency to celebrate beautifully considered Scottish homes and the stories behind them. The industry powerhouse believes that the key to understanding how people live is just as vital as understanding the market. And so, by prioritising what “home” truly means to people, Corum is spearheading a lifestyle-led approach to estate agency in Scotland.

Throughout the year, H&IS and Corum will collaborate with interior designers and gardeners, as well as some of our favourite influencers, to share advice that helps you build interiors that look beautiful, reflect your personality and enrich your lifestyle.

This month, we sit down with interior design enthusiast and content creator Wendy Gilmour, who explains how she makes her ’70s-inspired sunken lounge (which she handcrafted herself) melt seamlessly into her contemporary home. “I’ve always been drawn to that ’70s nostalgia for interiors and fashion alike,” she says. “I think there’s something so wonderfully cosy about a sunken lounge, so I’ve had it on my vision board for years.”

Wendy has used her DIY skills, and a little help from some experts, to create a unique set-up that facilitates connection in its most organic context — at home.

Continue reading to find out how thoughtful design, light, proportion and some creative thinking can elevate everyday living.

Select stylish yet hardy upholstery that stands the test of time

“For the sunken lounge’s upholstery, I knew that I wanted something patterned, and blue and white. I wanted a quirky pattern that nods to the ’70s whilst being practical for modern life. I eventually found a tightly woven, hard-wearing material in the colourway I wanted. Super thick, I knew it was high quality (so would look better) and was going to survive my children roly poly-ing and jumping along it! Thankfully, any resultant stains are hidden by the pattern! A subtle bonus.”

Master the art of ‘coorie’ with zoning

“What I love about being physically lower in the space — especially in an open-plan room — is that feeling of coorie-ing in and being embraced by the space around you. A sunken lounge creates a separate zone as well, which cordons the relaxation area off from the busier parts of the expansive room in a very subtle way. It has ended up feeling cosier than I expected, and like a separate space entirely.”

Prioritise connection when designing a sunken lounge

“I think the sunken lounge and things like conversation pits have seen a resurgence because people are being drawn back to, and acknowledging, their need for conversation, and their need to create real bonds with friends, visitors and family. We don’t want life to be centred around a TV.”

Keep sustainability and functionality in mind

“We wanted to maximise the cosiness of the sunken lounge using a fireplace. We went with an ethanol fireplace insert specifically because it acted as a focal point for the space. But this was also a practical decision. Building Control Regulations wouldn’t allow us to install a log burner beside the built-in couch because it is technically a ‘fixed piece’. But it has worked out better because this fireplace uses bio-fuel, which means we have a smokeless, odourless flame.”

Play with texture and pattern to build interest

“With the wall art that sits over the sunken lounge, I really wanted to bring some, kind of, tactile and textural feelings back in. So I’ve added macramé wall hangings and some large throws. We decided to hang these thick woven throws onto mounted brass rails to give them dual purpose. They are art in themselves, but we can also pull them off and keep cosy when we relax with the kids in the evening.”

Don’t forget about lighting

“Lighting is something that I didn’t have any experience with before we did the build. I reached out to a local company called Cotterell & Co, who have a lighting specialist, Ruth. She came out and was amazing. We were very much in the build stage when she arrived, but she still spoke about what the space was going to be used for; what was going to be on the walls etcetera. So, although it wasn’t realised yet, I shared my vision for the artwork and the wall hangings. She heard me out and said, ‘These are the points where you should mount the lights and you should go for something super simple.’ We opted for some subtle up-and-down lights above the sunken lounge that we painted in the same colour as the walls for a seamless look that would ultimately let the artwork be the star of the show.”

About Corum

In Scotland’s ever-evolving property landscape, a home is about far more than bricks and mortar. It’s about lifestyle, character and the way a space makes you feel. This philosophy sits at the heart of Corum, an estate agency that has spent decades championing homes with personality, integrity and a strong sense of community.

Corum was founded on the belief that an estate agency should provide a truly exceptional customer experience. Since 2003, Corum has quickly established itself as a leading name in Scottish estate agency, helping thousands of clients buy and sell their homes.

With nine branches across its network, Corum covers the length and breadth of Greater Glasgow, Ayrshire, the Central Belt and the west of Scotland. The brand’s reputation for excellence has been built on a clear focus on quality, consistency and delivering for clients at every stage of their move.

t: 0141 357 1888

e: westendenq@corumproperty.co.uk

Visit the Corum website | Follow Corum on Instagram | Follow Corum on Facebook

Follow Wendy Gilmour on Instagram