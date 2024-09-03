Scottish Influencer of the Year Wendy Gilmour takes us on a tour around her garden – and shares advice for re-designing your own garden

My architect and landscaper told me not to do it… but I did it anyway,” says Wendy H Gilmour, who played with vibrant colour and imperfect materials to create a garden that balances functionality and beauty with ease.

The Glasgow-based DIY expert and Scottish Influencer of the Year used Mediterranean blues to bring year-long brightness into her Scottish garden, with ageing flagstones and striking blooms acting as frames for areas that could otherwise appear flat.

We spoke to Wendy about her design process, from inspiration to execution.

What was the inspiration for your space?

I love the work of Scott Shrader and was heavily influenced by his use of natural stone, reclaimed and mixed hard landscaping to add texture and create zones.

I found these gorgeous concrete pavers that had been made with moulds cast from the floor of a 19th century cotton mill and just felt they were perfectly imperfect.

In a complete juxtaposition, I’ve always been drawn to the beauty of Spanish-style blue and white tiles, so I had to find a way to incorporate those too and eventually landed on introducing that element in the step risers.

Why did you decide to go against the professional guidance and ultimately do what makes you happy?

What I’ve learnt over the past couple of years is that when professional guidance is based on practical reasons, it’s best to take heed – but if it’s based on aesthetics alone, then it’s better to follow your heart.

I’m not trying to create a home for selling or to appeal to anyone else; I’m building a home to live in and love, and I want it to reflect my own style and make me smile.

Tell us more about the small details – especially those artfully placed stair risers.

I can only take credit for the concept, not the execution! But I can tell you that the landscapers did not enjoy that element of the job… I believe it was quite fiddly.

We used Bejmat glazed tiles from Otto Tiles, which are suitable for outdoor use and don’t need sealed. I decided not to grout them, but rather place them really close together to minimise Scottish weather damage (I don’t want to be regrouting after every winter).

What is your biggest DIY gardening lesson?

I think the lightbulb moment for me was when I understood that a garden actually looks bigger when you create layers and zones. I think this is important in any size of garden. We started with a rectangle but created a journey through the garden and it ultimately feels a lot bigger and more interesting now.

Some key Do’s when re-designing your garden

1. Create zones and layers with different elements of hard landscaping and planting (i.e. pebbles, paving, grass, borders)

2. Choose planting that suits your climate – Annabelle hydrangeas love water so are perfect for the West of Scotland

3. Follow your heart with the design details and find a way to incorporate the things you really love – even if it’s just in a small way

Some Don’t Do’s when re-designing your garden

1. Never avoid planting big just because your garden is small; even in a smaller space, the addition of a well positioned tree gives you a sense of cosiness and helps create a more intimate natural space.

I’ve planted an Amelanchier Lamarckii in one of the central beds and look forward to it growing up over the years to create a nice focal point.

2. Don’t think you have to spend a fortune to make a pretty space. We made our 12-seat outdoor dining table and bench for £12 using timber leftover from our home extension build.

3. Don’t forget to measure everything twice and draw up a plan. Whether you’re doing the labour yourself or passing your design along to someone else, it is invaluable to have!

Follow Wendy on Instagram

Click below for more gardening advice from the team behind the Dior Cruise show.