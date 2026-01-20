2025 taught us that great spaces aren’t just about what looks good on day one, but what feels right six months later. Gary Farrell, founder of Nth Degree, takes a look at what’s in store for interior design in 2026

words Gary Farrell

Interior design in 2025 taught us that great spaces aren’t just about what looks good on day one, but what feels right six months later. From biophilic elements and thoughtfully designed outdoor areas to evolving spatial planning, last year showed us what works – and what doesn’t. Design trends move incredibly fast, so it can be difficult to know which ones are worth investing in. To help make sense of it all, I reflect on what 2025 taught us about interior design and which 2026 interior design trends to focus on this year.

Colour drenching had its moment (but it didn’t last)

Colour drenching was a huge trend in 2025, delivering bold, dramatic spaces. At first glance, this trend feels design-led, but in reality, living in a fully saturated room is more challenging than it looks on social media.

Over time, interiors that embrace colour-drenching become visually tiring, with many homeowners craving contrast and softness just months after implementing an all-over colour scheme. The lesson for 2026 interior design here is that applying a statement colour works best in considered moments, rather than overwhelming an entire room.

Outdoor spaces stopped being an afterthought

In 2025, we saw homeowners treat their outdoor areas as a true extension of their home, rather than a seasonal extra. Patios, balconies and gardens were designed with the same level of care and thought as interior living spaces.

Temporary, trend-led furniture fell out of favour, with homeowners instead making considered choices that favoured refined, minimal designs that elevate outdoor spaces. The 2026 interior design lesson is clear: design with longevity, comfort and aesthetics in mind, and your outdoor spaces become fully functional rooms rather than spaces that you occasionally use.

Biophilic design isn’t a trend. It’s here to stay

Biophilic design is timeless, but it was especially prominent in 2025. Homes continue to embrace elements of nature in their interiors, whether this be greenery and natural lighting or organic textures; we saw it all last year.

It’s clear to see why this approach appeals to homeowners; it brings calm, connection and the outdoors inside. In 2026 interior design, biophilic style isn’t going anywhere – natural, restorative interiors are here to stay.

Defined spaces sounded good in theory, but open-plan still wins

Last year, many interiors experimented with highly defined, segmented rooms, aiming for more purpose-built spaces. On paper, these layouts promise privacy and comfort, but in practice, they often feel restricted and cramped.

Open-plan layouts remain the most versatile choice, allowing spaces to adapt for work, entertaining and everyday life while offering better flow. They also foster sociability, making it easier for families to connect, something separate rooms can restrict. A key focus for 2026 interior design.

In 2026, remember that walls aren’t always the answer. Subtle zoning utilising lighting, rugs and furniture creates a functional living space without sacrificing flow or connection.

The rise of Afrohemian interiors

Afrohemian design is set to make a major impact in 2026, according to the latest Pinterest Predicts report. Blending African and bohemian styles, this look embraces rich woods, woven details and globally inspired patterns to bring warmth and character into the home.

Searches for “rattan accent chairs” have risen by 50%, signalling growing demand for natural textures in the home, while durable alternatives like woven rope are offering a longer-term option. Afrohemian design leans into earthy materials and subtle patterning, creating interiors that feel homely and welcoming. One thing’s for certain: we will be seeing much more of this in 2026 interior design trends.

From bold colour choices to liveable luxury and natural, restorative spaces, 2025 taught us plenty about interior design. As we head into 2026, it’s the perfect time to take these insights and create interiors – and outdoor areas – that look the part and stand the test of time.

Still looking for some 2026 interior design inspiration? Have a scroll through the moodboards below.