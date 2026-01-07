Forget about 2026 interior design trends and focus on experimenting with unique pieces that bring you joy

Trends, trends, trends – they’re all we hear about at this time of year. But trends don’t necessarily equate to good design. Instead of trying to recreate your favourite influencer’s million-pound home, take a scroll through our list of ten moodboards to see how playing with colour, texture and form from various eras can take your home from a mix-and-match collection of your favourite furniture to a cohesively designed space that balances comfort and style.

We say: ignore the noise of the “to buy” and “must try” videos and stick to what brings you joy. Identifying elements you love from different styles and sewing them together is far more gratifying than copy and pasting what we see on our screens. Whether you’re an Eames Lounge Chair purist or a Pierre Paulin enthusiast; a pastel Uma Objects fiend or are enchanted by Dewi van de Klomp’s soft shelves, there’s something for every taste on this list. A few selections are premium products and others are more affordable dupes, but character shines in every piece.

1. Woodland folk

Main image, Mind the Gap / Hedgerow organic jute runner, £24, So Cosy / Narberth sofa, £1,349, Joules at DFS / Waffle cotton throw, £79.95, Virelle Maison / Spring Oak candle wall holder by Cox London / ‘Autumn Leaves’ cushion, £48, French Bedroom / Leaf motifs by Sanderson / ‘Kompas’ pendant, £295, Tom Raffield / ‘Shiitake’ lamp, Ligne Roset / ‘Banda’ wooden cutlery set of six, Birdie Fortescue / Paints by Fenwick & Tilbrook

2. Reimagined froufrou

Blue velvet ruffle cushions, £25, Indimode / Ottino aged brass lamp, £299, lights&lamps / Yellow striped curtain, from £98, Anthropologie / Lohko Rose bedside cabinet, £395, Oliver Bonas / Axley clock, £25.95, Sklum / Petworth sofa, £1,999, Swoon / Bobbin candlestick, £46, Addison Ross / ‘Celine’ fringed raffia lampshade, £85, Oliver Bonas / Shady Wave wool throw, £74.99, The Wool Room

3. Eco warrior

Main image is Tiny House Tower by Stilit Studios / ‘No.19 Crayfish Party’ paint by Beata Heuman / ‘Etta’ terracotta pot, £58, Rowan & Wren / Wonky bowls, £7.99, Habulous / ‘Hollow Stool’ by Neal Cameron via Slancha / Incense holder by Bohemia Design / ‘Brezza’ armchair by S•CAB / Nickel plated coasters, £80 for four, Wondering People / ‘Fat Dining Chair’, 895, Tom Dixon

4. Geometry & pastels

Main image by Helle Mardahl / T4 single seat in Blush Pink by Uma Objects / ‘Vireto’ table lamp, £29.95, Sklum / Purple wall clock, £84, Viadurini / ‘Loulou’ table, £469.95, Sklum / ‘Alicia’ ceiling lampshade, £46.95, Sklum / Pastel placemats, £14 for set of four, Next / Mosset Arc tumblers, £20 for two, LSA International / Orange checkerboard tile, £135 per metre-squared, Otto Tiles & Design / Vintage ceramic wall light in pink and yellow, £645, Curiousa / Za:Za bed by zanotta: / Earthborn paint by Rosie Posie

5. Unexpected hot pink

Paipaï armchair by Ligne Roset / ‘Penally’ pink paint by Noushka Design, £44.95, Victory Colours / Rechargeable bobbin lamp, £125, Addison Ross / Alwinton ottoman, £1,456, Sofas and Stuff / Rose Checkerboard cotton cushion cover, £45, TBCo / Blushing Blooms print, £78, Maison Flaneur / Pink Waffle Blanket, £85, TBCo / Pink bubble plate, £25, Ateliê Curiosa / ‘Machair Flowers’ candle, £24, Skye Candle Co / Wiggle floor lamp, £79, Dunelm

6. Tasteful glitz

Main image by Farid Ahmad / ‘Pesca’ one-seater by Stellar Works / Wall jewellery, £571, Ligne Roset / Fruit bowl from the ‘Allegorie’ capsule collection by Debonademeo Studio / ‘Cadena’ mirror, £495, OKA / Charlotte Hønckefrom pouffe, £699, BoConcept / Marble serving board, £30, Cox & Cox / Crystal pendant light by Cox & Cox / Cocktail side table, £225, Rockett St George

7. Boucle revival

Aurelia boucle curved sofa, £1,399 / Striped boucle snuggle chair, £399, Dunelm / Two-tier lampshade, £45, Dunelm / Floor lamp, £69.99, La Redoute / ‘Nieve’ bench, £1,295, Soho Home / Black edge boucle cushion, £49, Barker and Stonehouse / Bubbly stone vase, £20, H&M

8. Coastal sands

‘Sanja’ striped ottoman, £400, nkuku / Mug, £16, Sophie Allport / Gold taps by Sanctuary Bathrooms / Heritage Glastonbury recessed shower, £885, Sanctuary Bathrooms / ‘Haribo’ nightstand, £2,250, Artemest / ‘Florie’ iron pendant light, £295, Oka / ‘Mabel Basket’ by Claire Garner / Salmon door knocker, £125, Adams & Mack / Boucle table lamp, £32.99, ValueLights / ‘Old Sage Green’ paint by Horndown Paints

9. Tarnished silver

Main image is ‘Tandon’ kitchen by Roundhouse / Sheldon iron table lamp, £80.95, Sklum / Vintage-style cutlery set, £28, The Flaneur Collective / HKLIVING Forged candle holder, £30, Rose & Grey / Natalia Criado milk jug, £570, Net-A-Porter / Melva candle holder, £16 for two, Abigail Ahern / Antique silver bowl, £15.20, Easy Florist Syupplies / Apothecary cabinet, £325.95, Picture Perfect Home

10. Green & gold

Islington mirror green, from £749, Andrew Martin / ‘Christmas Games’ candle, Jo Malone / Seagrass pendant light, £85, Kim Plimley / Heritage green plate, £18, Spode / Green glass carafe, £50, SERAX / Textiles by Rubelli / Green curtain tieback by Samuel & Sons / Aged brass curtain rail ends by MG&Co. / Asteea 9 pendant light, £1,600, Nuura / Float three-seater sofa, £3,499, Aurelo

Looking to be more sustainable with your interior moodboards? Founder of Fantoush Emily Smoor explains how you can engage with new year trends in a more sustainable way, creating timeless spaces that don’t harm the planet.