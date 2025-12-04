Homes for sale near you: ESPC’s The Luxe List – December

We’ve teamed up with ESPC to bring you closer to your dream home!

This is a handful of the most coveted properties in Scotland this December, from grand period properties to chic city centre apartments and family homes with the wow factor.

Homes for sale near you: The Luxe List

This post was written in partnership with ESPC

Detached house with three acres of land and panoramic views of the countryside | 4 bed, 3 bath | Selkirk Offers over £525,000 1 of 7 Original timber frames and oak beams take centre stage in this home based in the quiet, and safe, village of Ettrickbridge. Though well-maintained and relatively modern, the property is characterised by its original fireplaces, thick wooden switchback staircase and sloping ceilings. The living room, kitchen, dining areas, four bedrooms and three bathrooms are all expansive in size and flooded with natural light. Large windows award panoramic views of the plot’s three-acres of green spaces and the countryside beyond. This home is ideal for family life. It has as much space as any inner-city townhouse, with plenty of storage, and all the charm of a countryside cottage.

Colourful family home with extension and sizeable garden | 5 bed, 2 bath | Haddington Offers over £415,000 1 of 6 This modern property makes for the perfect family home. The place is colourful, but tasteful, with contemporary cabinetry in the kitchen, hexagon tiling and double showers in the bathrooms, and a panelled terrace area with plenty of room for playsets, trampolines and outdoor dining/lounge areas. An extension was added in recent years, making room for a double driveway and garage. The home is part-powered by solar panels and is in turnkey condition. The ground floor features a welcoming entrance hallway, a bright sitting room and a spacious south-west facing open-plan kitchen, dining and family area. A highlight is the bi-fold doors leading to the rear garden. The ground floor also includes a useful utility room and a WC. See more of this property Kiloran House, a recently refurbed Victorian home with conservatory | 5 bed, 5 bath | East Linton Offers over £1,100,000 1 of 8 Kiloran House is an impressive property, to say the least. This Victorian five-bedroom house is laced with bay windows (and there’s a conservatory) that boast scenic views across East Lothian and flood the home with natural light. Some original structural elements have been maintained throughout with a fireplace, some block cornicing and stunning encaustic tiling in the vestibule and reception. Perhaps the most endearing part of this home is the outdoor Nordic-inspired cabin, which has a central log-burning stove and seats up to 15 people. Hidden amongst the trees, it is the most delightful little wellness retreat. Oh, and there’s a pizza oven and dining terrace for hosting, too. We must also spotlight the contemporary sitting room which has a log-burning stove that leads into a large sunroom and kitchen. Four of the five bedrooms come with an en suite and there’s a dressing room with plenty of additional storage throughout the house. See more of this property Elegant second-floor flat with outlook over Gayfield Square Gardens | 4 bed, 2 bath | Edinburgh Offers over £725,000 1 of 7 This flat was previously owned by art lovers. Walls remain splashed with colour and the fireplaces still shine after being well restored and looked after. Stunning panelling features in the living areas, painted in muted blue that elevates the natural wood flooring. There’s a cool prep area in the kitchen – it curves to allow for movement and chatter when hosting. Shutters on windows in the bedrooms and corniced arches have been lovingly restored over the years and dressed in white to respect the natural aesthetic of classic Edinburgh tenement flats. Walk-in showers and marble splashbacks are common throughout and inset shelves make for a wonderful office backdrop. This property is bursting with charm, and provides a lovely base from which to build a creative and expressive home. Not to mention the green spaces around that offer beautiful views in every season. See more of this property Immaculately presented bungalow with front and rear gardens near Edinburgh | 3 bed, 1 bath | Craigleith Fixed price £565,000 1 of 6 This bungalow in Craigleith is an ideal family home or first home for young professionals. The property has been tastefully renovated throughout to a modern standard with herringbone laminate flooring, inset bookshelves and a contemporary kitchen. In the bedrooms are bay windows. Patio doors lead out to a multi-level garden at the back. There’s a garden room – ideal for summer hosting or for enjoying you garden during the winter months whilst avoiding the winter chill. There’s a pergola area – perfect for dining and outdoor hosting. There’s a high fence and lots of trees around the garden itself offering complete privacy. See more of this property Rosehall House, a bright home with huge living areas and a gym | 5 bed, 3 bath | Haddington Offers over £700,000 1 of 7 Rosehall House is unique. The distinctive and expansive detached property is located in the charming East Lothian village of Haddington. The five-bedroom home features bright, welcoming interiors and a versatile layout, with the added benefit of an adjoining shop. There’s a home gym and huge living room characterised by wooden ceiling beams. Bathrooms are finished to high standard and bedrooms come complete with plenty of storage space. Upstairs, the principal bedroom benefits from an en suite shower room and excellent natural light, while a further four bedrooms offer flexible family accommodation. One of the bedrooms enjoys a Juliet balcony overlooking the surrounding area. See more of this property Bright upper villa apartment in handsome sandstone building near the Meadows | 2 bed, 1 bath | The Grange Offers over £500,000 1 of 7 If you’re a fan of elegant white cornicing, colourful panelling and bay windows, this upper floor villa in Edinburgh is for you. This sandstone property is in immaculate condition with sizeable rooms and access to a small garden lined with trees for privacy. The property comprises one large living-dining room with an attractive feature fireplace and gas fire, as well as a south-east-facing bay window. There are working shutters that bathe the room in natural light. The stylish John Lewis kitchen has quartz worktops, a large island, a lovely window seat and a spacious pantry cupboard. There are also two comfortable double bedrooms and modern bathrooms with thermostatic shower-over-bath set ups. There are two store cupboards on the ground floor level too, so no need to worry about finding somewhere to hide all of your bits and bobs. The stairwell is clean and nicely decorated too. See more of this property Charming terraced cottage with period features and a private garden | 3 bed, 2 bath | North Berwick Offers over £750,000 1 of 5 Properties like this don’t come on the market often in North Berwick — and why would they when the seaside location and architecture are so beautiful? Cowrie Cottage sits just a stone’s throw from the East and West beaches, and is walking distance from shops and cafes. This stone cottage is pristine on the inside and out. With its light colour palette and petite garden, it is the perfect coastal retreat. Patio doors blur the line between indoors and out. There’s a lovely open plan kitchen-dining area with views onto the garden. Muted colours of ocean blue and sandy yellow have been sprinkled throughout the home adding tasteful seaside character. With three bedrooms, the beautifully presented property offers contemporary living elevated by the beauty of period features. There’s full fibre broadband, a private enclosed west-facing garden to the rear and lots of on-street parking. See more of this property Victorian ground floor flat with period features and 3.5 acres of exclusive grounds | 3 bed, 2 bath | Dunfermline Offers over £425,000 1 of 7 This ground floor flat may as well be a house! Three sizeable bedrooms, two bathrooms, an ample kitchen and large living room with bay windows make this the ideal home for professionals who love to host or families looking to be closer to the city. Bathrooms are in great condition – recently redone – and the hallway is bright, doused in an appealing shade of olive green. Flooring is brand new and perfectly polished: marble in the bathrooms, hard wood in the hallway and soft carpets in the living areas for warmth. There is gorgeous encaustic tiling in the entrance vestibule. This stunning property has many attractive features both original and contemporary including original cornicing, ceiling rose, high ceilings, working shutters, bay windows and a feature fireplace with wood burner. This 1880s home is a rare find in Dunfermline, situated in a friendly and peaceful neighbourhood. View this spot asap. See more of this property

ABOUT ESPC

ESPC is the home of property, and the first-choice property portal for sellers across Edinburgh, the Lothians, Fife and the Borders.

Since 1971, we’ve been helping people across the region to buy and sell homes, all marketed by our member network of over 140 solicitor estate agency firms, as well as offering free property advice from local property experts.