Issue 166: What’s inside the latest Homes & Interiors Scotland

It’s summer (at least in our heads), and our May-June issue proves that with the new-season switch, there’s a change in how we approach our homes, too

As soon as the clocks go forward, something happens at Homes HQ. Winter knitwear gives way to lighter ensembles, talk inevitably turns to the outdoors and there’s a distinctly colourful air to the interiors that we ooh and ahh over as we compile the next edition.

Colour floods this month’s pages; you’ll see the transformative effects of bold decision-making by designer Jo Aynsley of Jeffreys, who took a boxy, bland new build and created a penthouse home that wouldn’t look out of place on your next HBO boxset.

In Athens, architect Sofia Xanthakou also worked with a bold palette, choosing shades of white to make primary colours pop in her renovation of a traditional Greek dwelling. Head to the beach to witness traditional building techniques at a waterfront home in Jersey, or simply revel in the summer shades bursting from our big bathroom edit, proving every room can enjoy a seasonal refresh.

Scroll for some sneak peeks. The May & June issue is out on Friday 1st May 2026.

On the cover

Neutrals, be gone; colour-pop bathrooms are back. Think primary brights, high gloss and design-led shapes with more than a hint of Sottsass about them. Here, Ecru and Lollipop shades from Tile of Spain’s Cevica Funky Collection pack a punch with contrasting grout, pictured on page 95.

Interiors

Sunny interiors bursting with fresh greens and pinks have made this Surrey house a welcoming escape to the country.

Architecture

Blending into its sandy setting, and built using a lowcarbon construction technique that celebrates local materials, this is a house at one with the world.

Outdoor Living

Arthur Parkinson was born to be a gardener. It’s no wonder his easy charm and refreshingly straightforward approach towards planting has won him legions of fans.

People & Culture

I remember being busy drawing and making things all the time when I was a child growing up in Lincolnshire. My father was a panel beater with a car repair shop, where he could help me make things. At home, my mother was always sewing, and there was always a great deal of DIY going on in the house. For someone who makes sculpture, it is important not to be afraid of materials or learning about processes,” says sculptor Michelle de Bruin.

Kitchens news

It’s easy to spot the Nordic influences in this space, kitted out as it is in pieces by Muuto. The Scandinavian furniture brand has long been one to watch: dealing in clean lines and focusing on natural materials. Just look at the Re-Norm table with its curved legs and soft blue finish. Tucked into it are four oak Workshop chairs, and overhead is the Ambit pendant lamp. Paired with loosely styled open shelving, it all feels effortless.

Design special: glass menagerie

Don’t underestimate the material you look at every day. From architecture to objects, here’s an A to Z that shines a light on glass.