WIN an overnight stay for two at Cromlix hotel — worth £850

Homes & Interiors Scotland has teamed up with Cromlix to offer you the chance to win an overnight stay for two, with dinner and breakfast, at this five-star hotel — worth £850

Cromlix is a country-house hotel owned by Kim and Andy Murray. Nestled in 34 acres of private grounds and woodland near Dunblane, the hotel is a retreat for those seeking to be restored by nature and enjoy a good night’s sleep and wholesome, healthy food.

You dinner will be served in The Garden Room – an elegant, glass-fronted new restaurant overlooking the grounds. Here, local produce, garden views and family hospitality combine. Making use of what grows in the garden, and across the estate, the kitchen creates dishes that celebrate the seasons: sharing plates, simple grills, reimagined classics and produce-led specials. The prize includes a welcome drink on arrival, a pre-dinner cocktail in the bar and a bottle of house wine with your evening meal.

Enter now

About Cromlix

Totally refurbished in 2023 by Kim and interior designer Suzanne Garuda, Cromlix is a vibrant reimagining of the traditional Scottish country house, moving away from standard neutral tones and tartan to embrace what has been described as a “skilful, modern-day interpretation of a country pile”. The hotel reopens at the end of May following its latest transformation, with three new uniquely styled bedrooms, two new restaurants and a wellness retreat. The new restaurants focus on hyper-local sourcing and using seasonal ingredients, much of it picked from the hotel’s own kitchen garden or foraged from the woodland around the estate.

Terms & Conditions

The prize is for one overnight stay at Cromlix for two people with dinner, bed and breakfast. It also includes a welcome drink on arrival, a pre-dinner cocktail in the bar and a bottle of house wine with the evening meal. This prize is not transferable, there is no cash alternative and travel is not included. The prize is valid for 12 months from 29 May (when the hotel reopens), is subject to availability and excludes stays between 19 December 2026 and 3rd January 2027. The first name drawn at random from entries received by midnight on Friday 19th June 2026 will be the winner. The winner will be notified immediately thereafter.