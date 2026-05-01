Beautifully designed and wonderfully comfortable — this is Charlotte James Furniture’s, raison d’être

This post was written in partnership with Charlotte James Furniture

Charlotte James Furniture has been manufacturing luxury furniture for interior designers, architects and specifiers since 2003. Synonymous with quality craftsmanship, its interior projects span from serviced apartments and private residences to five-star resorts and restaurants. All furniture is made onsite by a carefully selected team of upholsterers, polishers and cabinet makers who understand quality design — and style. Everyone’s ethos remains the same: to produce high-end beautifully designed and wonderfully comfortable furniture.

H&IS dropped by the showroom (in Pentland Industrial Estate just outside Edinburgh), to speak to sales executive Jenna, who tells us more about Scotland’s finest manufacturer of high-quality, design-forward furniture.

Luxury furniture, exclusively for trade

Their high-end sofas, chairs, footstools, cabinetry, headboards and beds are designed and made in-house. They’re sold exclusively to industry professionals. “We are proud of our work with some of Scotland’s finest interior designers, from pattern-rich projects with Jeffreys Interiors to serene projects with Anna Mills Interiors,” says Jenna. “We’ve also worked closely with Catherine Henderson Design, Studio LBI and Robertson Lindsay. We are especially pleased with our most recent commercial collaboration with The Scholar Hotel, where our luxurious Plush lounge seating facilitates an ambiance designed for gathering.”

Expertly handcrafted in Edinburgh

During manufacture, each piece of furniture is overseen by a nominated craftsman from the ever-expanding team of skilled upholsterers, sewers, polishers and cabinet makers. If you aren’t a design professional, you can arrange an appointment at the showroom with your interior designer or architect to peruse the pieces in context. “We don’t turn anyone away from the door and consider it a pleasure to run through all offerings with our guests. Make yourself at home,” says Jenna.

Stylish and customisable for any project

“The beauty of designing and manufacturing everything on site is that all of our furniture is customisable,” says Jenna. “Take our gorgeous new Oran stool as an example. In the showroom today, its organic flowing shape is upholstered in orange with careful piping and a Walnut reeded plinth. The tiger motifs are especially impactful. It’s one of our most popular pieces, I think because it’s so creative. But the size, colour and pattern can be edited to suit any interior.” The The reeded plinth can also be stained to suit the client’s tastes.

If you would like to make an appointment to visit the showroom, please contact the Charlotte James Furniture team and they will be able to recommend a design professional in your area.

Charlotte James Furniture

7A Main Street

Pentland Industrial Estate

Edinburgh

EH20 9QH

t: 0131 448 2133

e: enquiries@charlottejamesfurniture.com

Visit the Charlotte James Furniture website | Follow Charlotte James Furniture on Instagram | Follow Charlotte James Furniture on Facebook | Connect with Charlotte James Furniture on LinkedIn

This pink Primrose Hill project features a curved Charlotte James dining table — it’s worth a look!