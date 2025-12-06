6 easy ways to elevate your Christmas décor

Try these six festive décor tips from Illumin8 and Bancon Homes

Now is the time to settle in, embrace the festive spirit and transform your home into a haven of colour and sparkle. From adorning your home with natural greenery to carefully reusing baubles, the creative force behind Illumin8 Claire Nicol shares her tips for elevating your Christmas décor this year. “Christmas comes but once a year, so it’s no wonder many of us want to make the most of the opportunity to create a magical winter wonderland at home,” she says.

Embrace luxury

While the traditional colours of red, green and gold will always be popular, Claire suggests embracing more luxurious hues this season. “Think rich gold and silver paired with warm white for a soft, elegant glow. Velvet is also making a comeback, adding texture and a touch of opulence to your festive décor, along with oversized statement bows.

“In 2025, navy blues have also joined the mix, bringing a fresh yet timeless depth to your seasonal styling. Make a statement by pairing with metallics.”

Pick trees that balance nostalgia with style

Why limit yourself to one Christmas tree? “Green trees are very much back in fashion this year, and it doesn’t matter if you choose an artificial or real tree,” Claire says. “For many people, picking up the tree is part of the experience!

“We’ve noticed more families are increasingly having two trees, one filled with nostalgic baubles, and another dressed more uniformly. I feel that special baubles are not random and should be treasured, so if you want to dress your tree like that, just go for it!”

Declutter

When it comes to decorating, Claire focuses on balance rather than clutter. “It’s easy to feel tempted to fill every corner with baubles, accessories, wreaths and fairy lights. Instead, try layering ribbons or delicate garlands for a more refined finish. Add natural touches like sprigs of branches and wild berries for a whimsical touch that pairs beautifully with the season’s softer, more sophisticated styling.

“When decorating your tree, start with large baubles, then work down to smaller ones, keeping overall balance in mind. If your tree can be seen from all angles, be sure to place baubles evenly all around. If it’s positioned in a corner, you can get away with a lighter touch at the back.”

Follow your heart

It sounds cheesy, but it’s true. Whether your Christmas is powered by nostalgia or you favour sleek, coordinated style, festive decorating often sparks debate. Claire’s top tip? “Opt for a pre-lit tree to skip the annual tangle of lights, or if you use a natural tree, put the lights on first to fill gaps before adding baubles and garlands.”

Don’t forget about the exterior

“Don’t forget the outside of your home,” Claire advises. “Wreaths on doors remain a classic favourite, but wreaths on windows are becoming popular, which is an American influence. “I’d also suggest layering different variations of warm white lights as this adds depth and dimension as the day turns to night, and creates a welcoming, cosy glow.”

Sustainability

Claire has noticed that many of her clients are prioritising sustainability more than ever — especially at Christmas. “More thoughtful choices are being made, with many opting for eco-friendly decorations reflecting a growing mindfulness in how the festive season is celebrated.”

Take a look inside the five homes featuring on this year’s episode of Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year. You’re sure to find some colourful inspiration…