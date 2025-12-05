Take a look inside the five homes appearing on this year’s episode of Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year

Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year airs on BBC iPlayer and BBC One Scotland on Monday 15th December from 8pm – 9pm

Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year is back! And it promises more colours, creativity and cheer than ever before. The five homes on Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year 2025 are ambitious in their scope and unique in their execution. From grand golden Christmas trees and pattern-clashing tablescapes to kitschy décor and handmade wildlife ornaments, there’s something for every taste in this year’s lineup.

Scroll to see what’s in store for SHOTY judges Anna Campbell-Jones, Danny Campbell and Banjo Beale this Christmas.

Holly Jolly Mouse House



Who: Ellenor and Gary, and their two cats Mia and Kimba

What: A golden, woodland-inspired wonderland built on happy memories and family heirlooms

Where: Cumnock

Christmas is the highlight of the year in this house with plans for the decorating themes hatched months in advance. Every year, the family try to think out of the box. This year, the theme is ‘Mouseland’ with a miniature mouse ski slope in the hall featuring colourful mouse skiers as well as their ‘Night Before Christmas’ display with more festive mice.

North Star Steading

Who: Pamela, Gordon, their daughter Eve and three dogs, Honey, Heidi and Harvey

What: A wintry Nordic scheme inspired by the family’s travels to Lapland and Finland, built with decorations sourced throughout the decades

Where: Aberdeenshire

Christmas means a lot to this family. Homeowners Pamela and Gordon even named their daughter Eve after their love of Christmas. Every room blends traditional décor with modern flair; a delicate combination that takes Pamela weeks to perfect. In fact, she starts decorating in October…

Sugar Plum Loft

Who: Emily

What: This contemporary interior is brought to life by candles, fairy lights and an array of colourful paper décor

Where: Near Burntisland

Homeowner Emily is a maximalist at heart. The art teacher’s flat may be small, but when it comes to Christmas the Sugar Plum Loft is big and bold, channelling a retro and quirky style. Emily adds a personal touch with homemade decorations that hark to the traditions of her childhood.

Townhouse of Treasures

Who: Miranda and her teenage children Violet and Zachary along with Dylan the dog

What: A tastefully maximalist mishmash of colour, pattern and shimmer

Where: Edinburgh’s New Town

Homeowner Miranda loves to entertain and strives to make her home a magical place for her children. For decades, the mother of two has built a collection of quirky and vintage pieces that compliment her interior style. Miranda has 20 boxes of decorations in her attic to choose from every year!

Pink Island Palace

Who: Kady and Stephen, their daughters Lyla and Florence, and Marilyn the dog

What: A creative ’80s disco theme characterised by giant nutcrackers, lots of lights, candy canes and sequinned reindeers

Where: Millport

Known across the island for their bright and bold design, Kady and Stephen’s new build home on Millport is a colourful kaleidoscope of Christmas fun. There are some sentimental decorations including advent calendars made out of the girls’ baby clothes and decorations given to them on their wedding day.

