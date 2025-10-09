Mar Hall retains its legendary Scottish spirit after a glamorous revamp

By using local design talent in its recent refurbishment, Mar Hall has retained its Scottish spirit and built a bridge from past to future

What does it take to acquire legendary status? You need staying power and style, of course, plus a certain uniqueness, and something else – a bit of swagger, let’s call it. Some places have one or two of the key ingredients; few have all of them. In Glasgow and the west coast, the Barrowlands fits the bill, as does the Horseshoe Bar and Café Gandolfi.

I’d argue that Bishopton’s Mar Hall falls into that category too. The sprawling gothic baronial mansion was converted into a hotel (with a spa and golf course) more than twenty years ago, quickly earning a reputation as a special spot for splashing out for a big birthday or celebratory meal. It manages the tricky task of being simultaneously glamorous and unpretentious, making you feel at home despite the five-star surroundings. And there’s always the chance of running into a celebrity guest – my visit earlier this summer coincided with that of an international football team, and I heard that Kylie had just checked out.

Following a recently completed £20 million makeover, Mar Hall is glowing. It has lost none of its original charm, but has added freshness and depth. Leading the refurb was Glasgow design studio Graven, which was tasked with updating the interior on an ostentatious scale without overshadowing the grandeur of its bones. It was a challenge, certainly, but one that Graven creative director Jim Hamilton was delighted to accept.

“Our initial approach was to try and trace the footsteps of the original owner, Lord Blantyre, and also to imagine how the various spaces may have worked together socially in the past, embrace that lifestyle, and then reshape the interior to work once again as a lively modern hotel within a stunning setting,” he explains.

The building sits in 240 acres of lush lawns with views down to the Clyde that recall its Victorian heyday. From the porte-cochère onwards, a quatrefoil motif discreetly recurs throughout the estate, from the exterior pillars to the enamel pins the staff wear proudly on their lapels. It’s just a small example of how the designers have mingled tradition and modernity.

“Our aim was to give each space its own distinct identity – miniature dramas playing out within the magnificent setting of a historic country estate,” adds Jim Hamilton. “The building itself, with its formidable character and presence, gave us the freedom to be bold in our approach. We didn’t feel the need to be overly reverential; instead, we embraced contrast and character. We didn’t have to tread lightly; in fact, to create a true balance between old and new, we found that boldness was essential. Rather than fading into the background, we leaned into the dialogue between heritage and modernity, allowing each space to speak for itself.”

The once-austere entrance has been opened up, with the concierge station pulled closer for arrival, creating warmth as guests are welcomed for their stay. Gothic arched doorways, a ribbed ceiling in the Gallery, wooden panelling and original multi-paned windows have been revitalised by the introduction of Timorous Beasties wallcoverings and textiles throughout the public areas and the 74 bedrooms. Even the formal dining room has a decidedly relaxed ambience. It’s refreshing.

