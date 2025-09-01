Issue 162: What’s inside the latest Homes & Interiors Scotland

It’s that time again – our new issue is on shelves now, and it’s packed with projects that are unique, passionately conceived and with lifechanging capabilities

As H&IS editor Catherine Coyle writes, “When I heard that a coalition of heritage organisations had bought textile designer Bernat Klein’s studio in the Borders, built by Peter Womersley in 1972 and one of Scotland’s most important – and at-risk – modernist buildings, I was struck by the thought that architecture is always about more than which insulation to choose or how big to make the windows. It’s about people, first and foremost.”

On the cover

A disused stone smithy in Portobello now has a new life as a writer’s cabin, thanks to Edinburgh architect Konishi Gaffney, photographed by Nanne Springer.

People and culture

Three kids, a design studio and Scotland’s coolest treehouses are all flourishing thanks to this couple’s decision to build a life rooted in nature.

Architecture

Emotional connection and heartfelt collaboration between clients and architect propelled this project off the drawing board and into real life.

Interior design

The owners of this commanding Arts & Crafts mansion needed a designer who could make their home feel like a warm embrace – and they knew exactly who to turn to.

Travel

By using local design talent in its recent refurbishment, Mar Hall has retained its Scottish spirit and built a bridge from past to future.

