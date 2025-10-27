Lannan Pantry’s French-inspired interior was designed to feel like home

Lannan Pantry, a new produce store and event space from Lannan Bakery’s Darcie Maher opens tomorrow, 28th October 2025

Award-winning baker and founder of Lannan Bakery Darcie Maher opens her second business, Lannan Pantry, tomorrow at 10am. The new produce store is next-door to Darcie’s flagship bakery on the corner of Hamilton Place in Stockbridge, Edinburgh. The snug shop boasts a French-inspired interior that feels familiar yet special. “Ultimately, I wanted to expand Lannan’s offering beyond pastry, bringing the wonderful produce that we use in our products and pastries to our customers’ kitchens,” says Darcie. “The Pantry is for customers, but it also supports our kitchen and bakery; it is quite literally our pantry and allows us to take a zero-waste approach to both spaces.”

The Pantry was thoughtfully designed in collaboration with Patricia Rodi and Natalie Cécile of Rodi and Cécile Studios, and takes inspiration from Darcie’s travels in France. The layout is functional yet beautiful with bespoke joinery and reclaimed French floor tiles. Recessed shelving exhibits vibrant produce, freshly baked bread and coffee, as well as artisan sauces and dips made in-house. Natural light floods through the front window decorated with illustrations by Hannah Robsin, typography by Fed & Watered, and gilded signage by Thomas Paints. Carpentry throughout the Pantry is by SPLINTR while mugs, coffee cups and plates (all available to buy) were made exclusively for Lannan by Claire Henry Ceramics.

“What began as a quiet storage unit held a whisper of something beautiful waiting to return,” says interior designer Patricia Rodi. “At Rodi and Cécile Studios, we imagined old French épiceries — layered walls with panelling, bespoke oak joinery, reclaimed terracotta underfoot sourced from the south of France, and a marble countertop with a bespoke cheese fridge.” Every detail designed for Lannan Pantry was made to feel timeless yet local. “This is a space designed to welcome you, linger with you, and feel like home,” says Patricia.

What’s on offer

The Lannan Pantry shelves are stocked with seasonal grocery staples, from forced Yorkshire rhubarb early in the year to Scottish asparagus come spring. Fresh bread is baked at Lannan and delivered by foot before opening. You’ll also find a collection of Lannan-branded homewares, as well as the small selection of biodynamic wines stored in the Pantry’s own cellar. The homeware collection includes linen aprons, organic cotton tote bags, jackets and tea towels.

The bakery kitchen has been extended to include an in-house butchery, where the team produces sausages and bacon for pâté en croûte, sausage rolls, pork pies and terrines. Lannan Pantry also has a wine cellar, offering a curated selection of natural and biodynamic wines, as well as cidres and beers.

Charcuterie and cheese (housed in Lannan Pantry’s traditional French cheese fridge) is sourced from The Ham and Cheese Company, with mortadella, guanciale and prosciutto sliced to order. Oh, and local free-range eggs and cultured butter by The Edinburgh Butter Company are there for the taking too.

The vegetarians among you need not fret as fresh fruit and vegetables are supplied by Natoora. Lannan Pantry is the brand’s first brick-and-mortar retail partnership in Scotland, meaning you can purchase thoughtfully sourced, seasonal produce from across the globe exclusively at the Pantry, from Puglian Barattiere cucumbers to ripe white peaches from Campania.

Lannan Pantry need-to-knows

Lannan Pantry also operates as the collection point for bakery pre-orders, offering guests the opportunity to purchase viennoiserie and a limited selection of cakes ahead of time. Orders will go live on Mondays for collection the following week, with a minimum order of six pastries and maximum of 12. The first pre-orders will go live on 4th November, for collection from 11th November at on the Lannan Bakery website.

The space will also be used for events, guest chef demonstrations and workshops in the future.

Lannan Pantry

29 Hamilton Place

Stockbridge

Edinburgh

EH3 5BA

Lannan Pantry is open from 10am – 5pm, Tuesday to Sunday

Visit the Lannan Pantry website | Follow Lannan Pantry on Instagram

About Darcie Maher

Raised in the Scottish Borders, Maher started her career aged 15. After spending six years working as a chef, she decided to focus solely on pastry and honed her craft at various restaurants and bakeries across the UK. Darcie set up her own consultancy business, providing teaching to bakers and pastry chefs across the U.K. and Europe. She regularly shares pictures of her pastries on her well-followed Instagram page, @darciebakes. In July 2023 she opened her first bakery, Lannan, in Edinburgh’s Stockbridge, which was awarded Pastry Opening of the Year 2024 by La Liste. The baker-entrepreneur was named as one of CODE’s ‘30 under 30’ most influential people in hospitality in 2022, one of CODE’s Hospitality’s Women of the Year in 2025, and was included in the Sunday Times Young Power List for 2025.

Learn more about Lannan Pantry below.