The mid-century modern style is back (again)! This is how to give your living room a retro makeover whilst keeping it fresh, according to experts

Mid-century modern style flourished in the mid-20th century, of course, with a focus on simplicity, functionality, clean lines and warm wood tones. Interior designers and DIY home enthusiasts fawned over the design style again in 2024, dropping sunset shades and vintage furniture into sleeker home design to add some character. Despite the classic mid-century modern colour palette of yellow, orange and brown, the style is sleek and offers versatility and functionality in equal measure.

We spoke to Gisela Lancaster, head of buying at Sofology, to find out how you can upgrade your home with some mid-century design techniques, and do it with class. Gisela breaks down the steps in her own words…

Create a symmetrical layout

Balance is key in mid-century modern interior design as this style thrives on clean, organised spaces.

Position your sofa centrally, flanked by matching side tables or lamps to frame your living space. If your lounge is on the smaller side, look to keep the floor plan open and uncluttered to allow light to flow freely.

To go one step further, try varying the height of your furniture, such as pairing a low-profile chaise sofa with a tall bookshelf. This adds depth to your living room without disrupting the symmetry.

Pick a neutral colour palette

Mid-century modern colour schemes tend to lean towards warm neutrals. Think earthy browns, soft beiges and crisp whites.

These shades help to create a timeless backdrop, but don’t be afraid to play with brighter colours too. Retro-inspired pops of mustard yellow, burnt orange or teal can add vibrancy to your mid-century living room.

If you’re hesitant about adding bold colours, start with smaller accents like cushions or artwork, before committing to larger statement pieces, such as an accent chair or loveseat .

Choose furniture carefully

Mid-century modern design championed furniture that was both stylish and practical, leading to the rise of slim, streamlined silhouettes.

When choosing key pieces of furniture, opt for sofas and armchairs with tapered wooden legs, sleek sideboards and minimalist coffee tables. These designs not only embody mid-century modern elegance but also create an open, airy feel that is perfect for helping smaller spaces appear bigger.

Embrace wooden accents

No mid-century modern living room is complete without warm wood tones. Rich teak, walnut and oak are all synonymous with this era of the 20th century and bring a natural warmth to your space.

Introduce these elements with a wooden coffee table, a retro-inspired sideboard, or stylish shelving units. The organic grain of real wood adds texture and depth, making your space feel both inviting and effortlessly stylish.

For a cosy feel, pair wooden furniture with soft, textured fabrics like boucle or velvet.

Finish with floral patterns

An expertly picked pattern could be the finishing flourish that ties everything together and mid-century modern design is renowned for its bold, yet balanced use of prints.

Geometric shapes, abstract motifs and classic florals naturally draw the eye to statement pieces in your living room. Introduce these patterns through rugs, scatter cushions or curtains.

It’s helpful to stick to a cohesive colour palette when mixing patterns to ensure a stylish and harmonious look. If in doubt, match your pattern of choice to your sofa’s colour.

For more information on mid-century décor , you can visit the Sofology website

If mid-century modern design isn’t your cup of tea, try implementing some of the deign ideas below in your living room.