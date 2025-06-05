We speak to one of Scotland’s finest cheesemakers, Kirsten Allen, who trained in Australia after burning out in the corporate world. Now, she’s back in Scotland teaching locals how to make their own delicious cheeses

words Eilidh Boyd Tuckett photography Phillip Huynh and Luisa Brimble

“The second I got my hands in the curds, I felt this kind of magic and alchemy,” says Kirsten Allen. She is reflecting on the moment she realised her love for cheese was more of a vocation.

After doing the whole corporate job in London thing and feeling unfulfilled by the daily grind, she had pivoted to hospitality, throwing herself into restaurant life with characteristic exuberance and working her way up. “And then I met this guy who was high up in the industry,” she recalls. “He said, ‘You know, if you’re interested in this, you should learn how to make it.’”

She promptly enrolled on a making course – cue that fateful moment. “Then I started making cheese on the side, and running underground dinners in random locations with people I’d met along the way,” she says. “It was brilliant, but I totally burnt out.”

To recalibrate, she undertook a three-month residency in Tasmania, lodging with a couple who ran their own dairy. “They were so generous with their knowledge. We woulc sit down for a coff with their milk, use their butter on toast and talk. It was really about community and that was wonderful,” she says. “They made me realise that I had more than an average interest in, and knowledge of, cheese – and that I could probably do something with it.”

For Kirsten, that meant making her own cheese in Australia. Soon she was supplying Sydney’s top restaurants and bakeries, working almost entirely by herself from a small, windowless kitchen. “I was going through about 1,500 litres of milke a week; it was crazy. Needless to say, I burnt out again.”

A therapist urged her to address the recurring theme, so she decides to pare things back and run classes centred around food and community. “Creating beautiful dishes and sharing them around a table is such joy,” she explains. “I wanted to embrace that.”

Six months ago the cheesemaker, who is half-Scottish, hit the road again – this time moving to Scotland’s balmy west coast. Ever the high achiever, she already has a run of successful classes under her belt, with more coming at Bowhouse in Anstruther, Fife. She’s looking forward to experimenting with local produce, working with native flora and fauna to add new flavours to her products, and connecting with likeminded folk.

It has been a positive move, even if her produce is missed inAustralia. “A customer emailed to say I’d really upset her three-year-old, who was very fond of my buttermilk ricotta,” she laughs. Sorry, wee man. Australia’s loss is Scotland’s gain.

Follow Kirsten Allen on Instagram

