Cocktails in a can, espressos in the sun, eating outside with no jacket on: this summer, no picnic pleasure is too small to appreciate

words Natasha Radmehr photography Laura Tiliman

What kind of picnic do you love? Are you the calm and collected picnicker who checked the weather the day before and already has their snacks packed and ready to go? Or the freewheeler who tumbles through M&S at 2pm only to discover everyone else has beaten you to it and your feast will consist of four falafels and a packet of crab sticks? If the latter sounds familiar and you’re lacking inspiration to be the former, borrow ideas from some of our favourite folk on Scotland’s hospitality scene.

“I don’t take anything I have to prep,” admits Laura Wilson, owner of The Dundonald in Culross. “So I’ll bring picky bits: crusty bread, boiled eggs, pickles, fish pâté…” A makeshift charcuterie board might feature, with Isle of Mull cheese from I.J. Mellis, Highland Fine Cheeses’ Minger and venison salami from Great Glen Charcuterie. “The Bad Boy Bread & Butter Pickles by Goat Rodeo Goods are absolutely delicious,” adds Laura. “And I love blue corn chips with a spinach dip. Oh, and Rapscallion soda!”

As we chat, Laura is renovating The Mercat, her soon-toopen cafe and provisions store in Culross. “We’ll be selling TBCo’s picnic blankets. They’re fantastic; they roll up and come with a wee carrier.” Eilish Leyland-Jones, co-founder of Mara’s Picklery in Edinburgh, rhymes off a list of her favourite on-the-go nibbles: “Perello olives, Rockfish tinned sardines, Taylors pickled onion crisps, and Single Variety’s Lemon Drop chilli jam with some cheese and meat on bread.” The focaccia sandwiches from Alby’s deli in Leith are a big favourite, washed down with a bottle of Julia’s Kombucha. “And if it’s a city picnic we’ll hit up Mary’s Milk Bar or Moo Pie Gelato for a takeaway brick,” she says.

James Stewart, chef-patron at Lobo and co-owner of Boca Sandwiches, both in Glasgow, likes a club sandwich. “The bread has to be soft,” he says. “I hated the sourdough sandwich trend. It was like eating a leatherbound book.”

A flask of “insanely strong black coffee” (he likes Faodail) and cans of premixed mojito will come along for the ride, and if he’s feeling fancy, an almond croissant and a lemon curd bun from Burnfield Bakery. But the best picnic bits aren’t posh. He rates Ritz crackers and Ramona’s jalapeno houmous. “And please don’t judge me here, but nothing will ever beat the cheap four-cornered dips from the supermarket,” he adds. “That and Kettle Chips? Done. Perfect.”

