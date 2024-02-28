Create an abstract headboard with this step-by-step DIY guide

This retro-inspired abstract headboard design by Annie Sloan is small on effort and large on impact

words Adrianne Webster

As bedroom design has moved steadily more into the minimalist space, with tones of beige, terracotta and off-white trending, we’re all for interesting ideas that break the mould when it comes to colour.

With that in mind, say hello to this abstract headboard design by paint experts, Annie Sloan. The colour palette is a key consideration when attempting this look. We recommend sketching out your design in advance and trying out a variety of colours on paper before applying the Annie Sloan Chalk Paint in your chosen shades.

This isn’t a look that should be done in half measures. Plan carefully, and then execute with playfulness and bold confidence.

Here’s what you’ll need:

Step one

Paint the half-moon MDF headboard using Chalk Paint in Scandinavian Pink. You may find you need two coats as MDF is a very absorbent surface.

Step two

Mark out an area on the wall for the pink stripe using the weighted string method (see Felix’s Top Tip, left). The wall is painted with Wall Paint in Old Ochre.

Step three

Using the string as a guide, paint a strip of Scandinavian Pink with a Large Chalk Paint Brush. You could use masking tape, but I prefer the softer line of freehand.

Step four

Continue the line from the wall onto the bedhead using another weighted string and Blu Tack, and fill in the area using Chalk Paint in Honfleur. Seal the headboard with Clear Chalk Paint Wax.

Step five

Take a piece of string and tie pencils to both ends. Wedge one pencil under the MDF headboard at its centre point and use the other pencil to draw a semicircle above the headboard.

Step six

Fill in the stripe using Chalk Paint in Honfleur. Adjust the string to a longer length to create a semicircle in Aubusson Blue. Use a Large Round Detail Brush in any fiddly corners.