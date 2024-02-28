Create an abstract headboard with this step-by-step DIY guide

This retro-inspired abstract headboard design by Annie Sloan is small on effort and large on impact
As bedroom design has moved steadily more into the minimalist space, with tones of beige, terracotta and off-white trending, we’re all for interesting ideas that break the mould when it comes to colour.
With that in mind, say hello to this abstract headboard design by paint experts, Annie Sloan. The colour palette is a key consideration when attempting this look. We recommend sketching out your design in advance and trying out a variety of colours on paper before applying the Annie Sloan Chalk Paint in your chosen shades.
This isn’t a look that should be done in half measures. Plan carefully, and then execute with playfulness and bold confidence.
Here’s what you’ll need:
- 1 x 1L Chalk Paint in Scandinavian Pink
- 1 x 120ml Chalk Paint in Aubusson Blue
- 1 x 120ml Chalk Paint in Honfleur
- 1x 2.5L Wall Paint in Old Ochre
- 1x 500ml Clear Chalk Paint Wax
- 1 x Large Chalk Paint Brush
- 1 x Large Round Detail Brush
- 1x Small Chalk Paint Wax Brush
- Flat Brushes
- MDF cut into a halfmoon shape
- Blu Tack
- String
- Weight (we used a metal bracket
Step one
Paint the half-moon MDF headboard using Chalk Paint in Scandinavian Pink. You may find you need two coats as MDF is a very absorbent surface.
Step two
Mark out an area on the wall for the pink stripe using the weighted string method (see Felix’s Top Tip, left). The wall is painted with Wall Paint in Old Ochre.
Step three
Using the string as a guide, paint a strip of Scandinavian Pink with a Large Chalk Paint Brush. You could use masking tape, but I prefer the softer line of freehand.
Step four
Continue the line from the wall onto the bedhead using another weighted string and Blu Tack, and fill in the area using Chalk Paint in Honfleur. Seal the headboard with Clear Chalk Paint Wax.
Step five
Take a piece of string and tie pencils to both ends. Wedge one pencil under the MDF headboard at its centre point and use the other pencil to draw a semicircle above the headboard.
Step six
Fill in the stripe using Chalk Paint in Honfleur. Adjust the string to a longer length to create a semicircle in Aubusson Blue. Use a Large Round Detail Brush in any fiddly corners.