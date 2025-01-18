- ADVERTISEMENT -

We have scoured the country to find eighteen of the best bakeries in Scotland, including picks from Edinburgh, Inverness, Aberdeen, the Isle of Mull and more

Scotland’s network of delicious bakeries and micro-bakeries goes far beyond Edinburgh’s Lannan or Glasgow’s Tantrum Doughnuts. Don’t get us wrong, we are big fans of both. But the Scottish baking scene is thriving outwith the confines of the central belt.

From feta and spinach pastries at Twelve Triangles to crumbly shortbread and oaty biscuits at Island Bakery, we have collated a list of eighteen of the most beautiful bakeries across Scotland. Let this list be the starting point in your endeavour to taste the finest bread, pastries, patisseries and cakes that Scotland has to offer.

Bandit Bakery Rose Street, Aberdeen

2024 was a triumphant year for Aberdeen’s favourite plant-based bakery. Run by Pete and Sarah, Bandit Bakery was spotlighted as one of the world’s best bakeries by La Liste and published by Hoxton Press as one of Britain’s Best Bakeries, too. This notoriety is thanks to a hearty range of sourdough breads and quality baked goods that not only taste wonderful but are kind to the planet, too.

The Bandit team are humble despite their culinary success, posting on Instagram normally to thank visitors and post the odd bake. The page doesn’t do them justice, so believe us when we tell you that you must drop by for yourself. You won’t be disappointed – especially if you get your hands on a cinnamon bun.

Bandit Bakery

51 to 53 Rose Street

Aberdeen

AB10 1UB

Follow Bandit Bakery on Instagram

The Bakery 72 Tomnahurich Street, Inverness

If you’re looking for unfussy food that prioritises taste, visit The Bakery in Inverness. Established in 2012, this small family bakery is renowned locally for its sourdough bread and viennoiserie. The team at The Bakery are committed to providing high-quality modern and traditional Scottish bakes, made with love and local produce.

We love the sun-dried tomato and rosemary sourdough loaf, best eaten warm with salted butter. Add some mozzarella and seasoned plum tomatoes for a refreshing lunch. And if you’re looking for a bite on the move, there are plenty of delicious sandwiches to choose from.

You can order online or drop into the brick-and-mortar bakery on Tomnahurich street.

The Bakery

72 Tomnahurich Street

Inverness

IV3 5DT

The Bakery
72 Tomnahurich Street
Inverness
IV3 5DT
Visit The Bakery website

Outlier London Road, Glasgow

Outlier sits on the Eastern edge of Glasgow city centre; a rustic, bustling space with a community feel that is centred around excellent baked goods, a menu of locally sourced breakfast and lunch dishes and coffee supplied by Good Coffee Cartel.

Cool and comforting, the interior features warm mustard tiling, reminiscent of the subway, with the original sandstone walls revealed and celebrated. The comforting space is finished with festoon lights, polished concrete and beautifully detailed oak fittings and furniture.

Visit Outlier for hearty breads and elegant pastries, from rhubarb frangipane tarts to lime curd, mango and coconut cream swirls. A perfect way to satisfy your sweet tooth and relax on a busy afternoon in Glasgow city centre.

Outlier

38 London Road

Glasgow

G1 5NB

Outlier
38 London Road
Glasgow
G1 5NB

Croft 36 36 Northton, Isle of Harris

Established in 2010, Croft 36 is Harris’ favourite savoury craft baking spot. Drop by on your next staycation for some authentic Scottish butteries, pasties, tarts and seafood bakes.

Croft 36 also offers warming soups, quiche and meals using Leverburgh Langoustines, locally-caught crab and fish, also using vegetables from the Machair, or strawberries, salad crops and tomatoes in the polytunnel.

This is Scottish baking at its most hearty, made with sustainability, local producers and the community in mind. Be sure to visit the Hebrides and drop into Croft 36 for a natter and a snack in 2025.

Croft 36

36 Northton

Isle of Harris

HS3 3JA

Croft 36
36 Northton
Isle of Harris
HS3 3JA
Visit the Croft 36 website

Jeju Baked Goods Victorial Road, Glasgow

Enjoy a croissant from Jeju Baked Goods for breakfast and if you feel so inclined, we highly recommend popping back at lunchtime to try one (or more) of their savoury pastry treats.

We love their blue cheese cream and roasted garlic danish topped with cumin seeds and roasted potatoes with olive oil and rosemary. As the team at Jeju Bakery says, it is, “Super cheesy, super flaky and super delicious. These have been flying off the shelves, so come down quick for the chance to try your own.”

Jeju Baked Goods

393 Victoria Road

Glasgow

G42 8RZ

Jeju Baked Goods
393 Victoria Road
Glasgow
G42 8RZ

The Culinary Kiwi Bird Heath Cottage, Insch

Award-winning chef and baker Anne Keenan runs The Culinary Kiwi Bird micro-bakery in her backyard where she produces real bread, genuine sourdoughs and viennoisserie. “I absolutely love what I do,” Anne says. “And my training as a chef only serves to enhance the quality of the goods that I produce.”

Anne only uses Scottish flours from Mungoswells in North Berwick (organic white and wholewheat, light and dark ryes) and Bere Meal from Barony Mill in Orkney for her sourdoughs. “For my viennoisserie, I use the highest quality French flour from Foricher Moulins and small batch cultured Scottish butter from The Edinburgh Butter Company. My salt of choice comes from Blackthorn Sea Salt over in Ayrshire.”

The Culinary Kiwi Bird

Heath Cottage

28 Rannes Street

Insch

Aberdeenshire

AB52 6JJ

The Culinary Kiwi Bird
Heath Cottage
28 Rannes Street
Insch
Aberdeenshire
AB52 6JJ
Visit The Culinary Kiwi Bird website

LOAF Sutherland, the Scottish Highlands

In July 2024, founder Susan Wallace was delighted to launch her ‘Pay What You Can/Feel’ People’s Bread in collaboration with Paul and Flora at West End Stores, Portskerra and Scotland The Bread. This talented baker is making waves in the far north with her Saturday pop-ups too. Hosting a pop-up is a mammoth task for a one-woman micro-bakery, but with a little help from Mr Loaf & Son, Susan is able satisfy the ever-growing demand for her beautiful bakes.

LOAF is in the early stages of success and deserves your recognition as one of Scotland’s best bakeries to try in 2025. We can’t wait to see how this business grows.

Make sure you try some of Susan’s classic sourdough – there’s no bacon sandwich quite like one made with a LOAF sourdough (and plenty of butter).

Order online or head to Susan’s Instagram page to find out how to pay her a visit.

Visit the LOAF website

Dune Bakery South Queensferry

Dune Bakery is one of Scotland’s best bakeries for fine patisserie, with a carefully curated selection of the simpler favourites (like the croissant, of course) and richer pastries like an almond frangipane escargot with orange and poppyseed icing.

Watch out for their weekly specials that bring delight with every bite. We’ve been disappointed to miss out on a beautiful crème pat pastry with blackberry jam, oat crumble and ribboned pistachio ganache in the past. Stay in the know by following Dune Bakery on Instagram.

Dune Bakery

35b High Street

South Queensferry

EH30 9HN

Follow Dune Bakery on Instagram

Kaf Coffee Hyndland Street, Glasgow

Kaf Coffee are known for their sweet pastries and focaccia sandwiches. Open Thursday to Sunday, the humble bakery has two locations across Glasgow: Hyndland Street in the West End and New Kirk road in Bearsden.

Also a deli, they offer a delicious array of savoury dishes to take home, from a trio of mezze dips – which include creamy houmous, babaganoush and confitgarlicyog – to fresh lamb kofte kebab kits.

Note: the team are on holiday until 23rd January, so plot in your diary to visit after then.

Kaf Coffee

5 Hyndland Street

Glasgow

G11 5QE

Kaf Coffee
5 Hyndland Street
Glasgow
G11 5QE
Visit the Kaf Coffee website

Freedom Bakery, available to buy at cafés across Scotland

The Freedom Bakery story began in 2015 when founder Matt Fountain decided to launch a food business that could create opportunities for people with convictions and who have served time.

This social enterprise bakery is one of Scotland’s best bakeries and issues elegant breads and pastries to cafes across Glasgow and the rest of Scotland, not only filling bellies, but offering a chance at a fresh start for those going through trying times.

Find your nearest Freedom Bakery spot here.

Visit the Freedom Bakery website

HAVN Henderson Street, Bridge of Allan

Open Thursday to Sunday from 8am – 4pm, this petite Bridge of Allan bakery offers refined takes on hearty pastry and cake favourites. A hit with locals and passers-through alike, you can visit HAVN for everything from savoury focaccias (we love the cheese, rosemary and red onion flavour) to sweet pecan maple buns with whisky caramel sauce.

HAVN Bakery

47A Henderson Street

Bridge of Allan

Stirling

FK9 4HG

Visit the HAVN Bakery website | Follow HAVN Bakery on Instagram

Maple Leaf Bakery, Glasgow

Maple Leaf Bakery owner Rebecca Slade was awarded the title of Scotland’s Best Croissant in autumn 2024 – and rightly so! This talented baker’s croissant offering is crip, golden and light. Layer with some of Edinburgh Butter Company’s finest, and you’ve got yourself a heavenly breakfast.

Rebecca’s business may be small (for now), but its flavours are huge, warranting her mention in this list of Scotland’s best bakeries. Maple Leaf Bakery should be one of your top must-visit bakeries for a sweet bite in 2025.

You can find Maple Leaf Bakery products at 1841, No 40 in Bearsden, Toro, Thomson’s Gallowgate, Good Coffee Cartel and BAM.



Island Bakery Dervaig Road, Isle of Mull

Joe and Dawn Reade opened the doors to Island Bakery in Tobermory in 2001 and within the first year had won several Great Taste awards and scooped an Organic Food award. The quality of their sweet and savoury Scottish biscuits hasn’t faltered in the 20 years since. In fact, their elegant Lemon Melts Biscuits and Isle of Mull Cheese Biscuits have become quite legendary.

Island Bakery is powered by local renewable energy, using wind and water for electricity, and wood for heating the ovens.

H&IS are big fans of the Isle of Mull Cheese Biscuits range, which are crumbly, rich in flavour and oh so morish. For refined melt-in-the-mouth goodness, you must sample the traditional cheese biscuit. For added flavour, try the onion and thyme version or new harissa and cumin. Simply divine.

Island Bakery

Tobermory

Isle of Mull

PA75 6PY

Island Bakery
Tobermory
Isle of Mull
PA75 6PY
Visit the Island Bakery website

Bostock Bakery High Street, North Berwick

This artisan bakery in North Berwick specialises in sourdough bread and viennoiserie with a focus on craftsmanship and flavour.

Slow fermentation high hydration breads are their bread and butter, alongside French style pastries, cakes and tarts. Every element is made from scratch, using local suppliers for meat, fruit and vegetables. This is why Bostock Bakery is one of the best bakeries in Scotland.

You can visit the main bakery in North Berwick and sit down for a morning or afternoon treat in the East Linton café.

Bostock Bakery

42 High Street

North Berwick

EH39 4HQ

Bostock Bakery
42 High Street
North Berwick
EH39 4HQ
Visit the Bostock Bakery website

Twelve Triangles Comely Bank Road, Edinburgh

The team at Twelve Triangles believes in simple things done well, like bread. “We are a scratch bakery, working entirely with cold, slow fermentation sourdoughs. Our breads and pastries work on a three or four-day cycle and everything is made and shaped by hand by our bakers.”

No additives, no improvers and flour milled and grown in the UK. All jams, custards, pie fillings and ricotta are made daily in the bakery too, using local, seasonal and organic ingredients wherever possible.

Twelve Triangles has seven locations across Edinburgh, so you can take your pick from Stockbridge, Brunswick, Portobello, Duke Street, Morningside, Easter Road and Melrose.

Twelve Triangles Stockbridge

9 Comely Bank Road

Edinburgh

EH4 1DR

Twelve Triangles Stockbridge
9 Comely Bank Road
Edinburgh
EH4 1DR
Visit the Twelve Triangles website

Foodstory Thistle Street, Aberdeen

Our digital editor stumbled across Foodstory on a venture to find rich yet nutritious food that would cure a tender head after a night on the tiles in Aberdeen. “I found everything I needed at this Thistle Street café, where I enjoyed a plant based green pesto and nacho cheese toastie with a side of tahini and roasted broccoli, and a light slightly spicy noodle salad. Each dish was elevated by a sprinkling of sultanas or cranberries and shavings of roasted almonds.”

The star of the show, however, was the huge cinnamon bun. Kept warm all day by a heated pass, you can experience just-out-of-the-oven freshness all day. “It may be January, but I have no reservations in naming this my best bake of the year.”

Scotland’s central belters can find Foodstory in Edinburgh, too, on Easter road. The Foodstory Hut sits on the beach in Fittie, providing delicious bakes to walkers and swimmers all year round.

Foodstory

13 – 15 Thistle Street

Aberdeen

AB10 1X

Foodstory
13 – 15 Thistle Street
Aberdeen
AB10 1X
Visit the Foodstory website

Skye Cakes Wentworth Street, Isle of Skye

Skye Cakes offers custom cakes, bakes and sweets, all made lovingly by hand on the Isle of Skye.

This humble business is owned by local baker Elizabeth, who is inspired by family recipes that span two generations. “It all started with granny… and to this day, I have never found a scone that lives up to my mum’s baking. I’m not sure I ever will,” she says.

From cherished classics to innovative sweet creations, Elizabeth’s passion for baking shines through in every slice. Order online for delivery from Portree now.

Visit the Skye Cakes website

Kjs Bothy Bakery Grantown-on-Spey

Kjs provides next-level baking directly to your door. Previously Mountain Café Aviemore, Kjs Bothy Bakery is now “a bunch of kick ass girls cooking and running an artisan bakery in Grantown on Spey.”

After being forced to close her much loved Mountain Café in Aviemore during covid, Kj continued to keep calm and keep cooking, creating a takeaway bakery surrounded by other passionate, independent likeminded businesses.

Visit Kjs Bothy Bakery for hearty breads and indulgent traybakes.

Kjs Bothy Bakery

Unit 9/2 Achnagonalin industrial estate

Grantown on Spey

PH26 3TA

Visit the Kjs Bothy Bakery website | Follow Kjs Bothy Bakery on Instagram