In the outer Edinburgh farmlands of Pathead lies Seilich meadow, a place where all-natural skincare products are made with a respect and appreciation for nature

Botanist and founder of Seilich Botanicals, Dr Sally Gouldstone, admits that although she is passionate about her skincare brand, it began more as a biproduct of her mission to revive the arable lands surrounding Rosemains Steading in Pathead, Edinburgh.

Seilich was born from a love of nature more than anything else – “I am dedicated to nature conservation and biodiversity enhancement,” Sally says. Her passion to create products that weren’t just natural, but truly good for nature came later.

Sally sites her ethos now as believing in the symbiotic relationship between healthy skin and a thriving environment. “By carefully cultivating and harvesting flowers from our meadow, we provide naturally derived skincare that not only nourishes the skin but also supports local biodiversity.

“We’re living in an industrial agricultural landscape,” the botanist explains, “and there are small edges to that where nature can exist – and bang in the middle of that, we’ve transformed empty, unused and uncared for land into a carbon-rich, flourishing meadow, with every plant and every flower a valuable piece of the Seilich puzzle.”

Respecting the integrity of the land

Sally makes a distinct effort to ensure that every single ingredient in her products are picked from the meadow – and only the meadow. However, there is a criteria to follow in order to make the most of what the meadow yields without harming it.

Firstly, all flora must be species that would grow in a meadow naturally without human intervention (known as native and naturalised species). Why? “These species are of great value to wildlife – particularly bees, hoverflies, butterflies and birds – and also carry the additional benefit of requiring very little encouragement to grow,” Sally says.

“They don’t need fertilisers, pesticides or any fancy treatment to thrive. The plants we work with are mostly grown within our meadow, though a small number are wild harvested locally.”

Secondly, all plants must have proven therapeutic properties. “At Seilich, we find plant chemistry fascinating and love working with the amazing compounds found within our native flora,” Sally reveals. “The plants we work with all have proven beneficial properties e.g. they may be antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and/or antioxidant, or they may have wonderful moisturising and anti-aging properties.”

The wellness properties of the meadow

Sharlene Muir, the facial therapist and spa expert at Seilich says, “Sally has built Seilich with her own science-backed expertise after years of working with botanicals. She knows how to balance the natural properties of the plants in relation to the habits of the skin, ensuring that every naturally-produced chemical is well-balanced to avoid damage.”

Sharlene hosts hen do’s, days out, group facials and one-to-one educational skincare sessions literally in the meadow, with cushions, soft rugs, wicker chairs and beautiful scents to make you feel at home.

The facialist and self-confessed skincare obsessive continues, “Sally’s deep-rooted understanding and appreciation for the plants and the land itself means that scents are exactly as they would appear in the meadow, too – unfiltered and unharmed by harsh chemicals found in other mass produced products.

“I spritz my face with the Meadow Face Mist constantly throughout the day. It’s great to neutralise skin tone, hydrate and enhance brightness. If in doubt… spritz!”

The healing power of hand-harvested herbs

The Seilich lineup also features a range of single species and blended herbal teas – after all, healthy skin is as much about what you put in your body as what you put on it.

Each tea is made from 100% organically grown Wildlife Friendly certified herbs and flowers that grow wild in the Seilich meadow.

Flavours to try Calming A carefully handpicked mixture of chamomile, rose and lemon balm flowers and leaves from the Seilich meadow

A carefully handpicked mixture of chamomile, rose and lemon balm flowers and leaves from the Seilich meadow Reviving A refreshing and revitalising blend of Mentha x piperita (mint) leaves, Urtica dioica (nettle) leaves and Centaurea cyanus (cornflower) flowers

A refreshing and revitalising blend of Mentha x piperita (mint) leaves, Urtica dioica (nettle) leaves and Centaurea cyanus (cornflower) flowers Meadow Designed to energise and lift the spirits using self heal, cornflower, ox-eye daisy, rose petal, chamomile, lemonbalm, peppermint, elderflower, nettle and plantain

Designed to energise and lift the spirits using self heal, cornflower, ox-eye daisy, rose petal, chamomile, lemonbalm, peppermint, elderflower, nettle and plantain Hedgerow Blend Expect a nourishing and soothing taste with hand picked Scots pine, hawthorn berries, yarrow, meadow sweet, plantain, peppermint, chamomile and lavender

Honest work that makes the heart sing

The business owner and botanist finishes our conversation with a twinkle in her eye and a knowing smile on her lips, “I have always felt this pressing urge to give something back – even as a young girl. It feels like the biodiversity crisis is just so dreadful and I’ve always wanted to do whatever I could about it,” Sally reminisces.

“I started off in the academic sphere, thinking that I could make change that way, but actually doing this and seeing something on the ground just makes my soul sing! I’m so proud of what we have created – just so very proud.”

Seilich Botanicals

Unit 1

Rosemains Steading

Pathhead

Edinburgh

EH37 5UQ

