The Navygrey pop-up in Lobby37 at Gleneagles Townhouse is on until this Sunday, the 16th of March

Hot on the heels of the successful With Nothing Underneath pop-up is Navygrey. The sustainable British brand, which offers knits that are ‘just right’, will be popping up at Gleneagles Townhouse from 14th to 16th March.

Rachel Carvell-Spending launched the brand in 2019 after years of searching for a jumper that felt just as good as her mum’s. “I spent 20 years trying to find a jumper that felt that good, and it’s what inspired me to create a brand that captured all it stood for: a soft natural wool yarn, beautiful stitching, simple yet modern shaping, a dependable colour palette and an ability to make me feel comfortable, confident and even a bit creative.”

Being someone whose general life uniform is a pair of jeans and a jumper, Rachel found herself endlessly frustrated how hard it was to find knits like that one her mum had and that she treasured. “They all fell short somewhere – their sustainability credentials, their comfort, their longevity. I genuinely searched for twenty years and eventually thought, I’m going to do this myself. So I set about making my own and I called it Navygrey – the two colours that provide firm foundations and easy effortlessness in our wardrobes.”

Now you can find your own perfect lightweight knits, perfect for the warmer seasons ahead. Navygrey will host the pop-up in Lobby37 at Gleneagles Townhouse where visitors will be able to try the different styles and experience ‘that feeling’ of putting on a great jumper, sweatshirt or tee.

The team will also be on hand to help with any styling advice or questions about the different wools and fibres and can chat more about the importance of working with local materials and building a modern and authentic British brand.

Lobby 37, Gleneagles Townhouse

39 St Andrew Square

Edinburgh

EH2 2AD