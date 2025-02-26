Issue 159: What’s inside the latest Homes & Interiors Scotland

In our annual Collector’s Issue, we celebrate the beauty and ingenuity of what has gone before, and lay out the ways we can connect those skills and crafts with designers who are creating for the present

Read all about a new generation of makers immersing themselves in centuries-old techniques at Tom Fraser’s Chippendale School of Furniture and see it for yourself in Phoebe Hollond’s country-house refurb that brings the best of the past into view for today. And once you’ve finished, add this edition to your own collection. It’s a keeper.

On the cover

A sumptuous dining room plays with this season’s elegant chocolate hues curvaceous forms. The wallcovering is Arte’s Impasto in Shiny Taup 60102, £110 per linear metre.

Architecture, History lessons

Exquisite workmanship governs this sustainable new home, where centuries-old craft informs a design for the future.

Architecture, Spiritual revival

One of Edinburgh’s most unusual houses finally has a refurbished, reconfigured interior worthy of its handsome good looks.

Behind Closed Doors, Fromental

An enduring love of wallpaper and the decorative arts led Tim Butcher and Lizzie Deshayes to revive the craft of wallcoverings for the 21st century.

This Life, Tom and Sarah Fraser

Meet the couple creating joy and new connections running Scotland’s celebrated furniture-making school in East Lothian.

Interiors, On top of the world

A penthouse apartment in Edinburgh’s New Eidyn development has been taken to glamorous new heights by a sophisticated design that’s all about tone and texture.

The collector’s issue is on sale from 28th February 2025

Buy your copy here