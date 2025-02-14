Sea lochs, sheltered coves and miles of white beaches frame this sensitively designed sustainable home, complete with a charming guest cottage by Rural House

Known as Carriegreich, this intuitively designed timber home rests in the shadow of the South Harris hills, boasting unending views of Luskentyre beach whose sandy shores and blue-green waters are among the cleanest coastal stretches in Europe. Its location, though rural, is mere minutes from the ferry port at Tarbert, offering easy access to the mainland and rustic villages of Harris, which were once voted the happiest places to live in Scotland.

Designed and built by Skye-based architecture firm Rural House and builder James Macqueen in 2017, Carriegreich was later shortlisted for BBC Scotland’s Home of the Year in 2021. And it’s no wonder, considering the interior living spaces extend to over 2,535 square feet and are spectacularly light, facing onto far-reaching views of the sea and salt lochs – perfect spots for a thoughtful springtime wander or a long walk with your dog in the quiet evenings of summer.

The seaside plot has been maximised by the addition of a smaller guest house, just metres from the main cottage, which was previously let out as a self-catering holiday home. Both are clad in silvery Scottish larch, which is particularly hardy to the coastal climate and beds subtly into the rocky hillside, reducing the visual impact of the homes on the surrounds.

Sloping roofs characterise the profile of traditional stone cottages across the Hebrides, but Rural House has leaned hard into sustainability with Carriegreich, using low-environmental impact materials and energy-efficient systems to power and heat the island home. Its high-performance timber frames have exceptional insulation and double glazing and are heated by recovery ventilation and an air-source heat pump.

Hardiness is essential in the structural make-up of Carriegreich, but when it comes to interiors, softness of colour and subtle brightness rule. In the main house, an open-plan living-dining area boasts wall to wall windows that let natural light flood into the home during the day and provide clear views of starry skies at night. The Carriegreich kitchen features three Neff ovens, a Neff induction hob, a long central island and bespoke cabinetry.

There are three bedrooms in Carriegreich, one of which lies on the ground floor with its accompanying shower room. Two further bedrooms can be found upstairs, each with beautifully finished en suite bathrooms (one with a bathtub, the other with a shower), an excellent provision of built-in cabinetry and of course, tantalising views of the Harris coast.

Surrounding Carriegreich is one acre of land filled with gardens that blend harmoniously with the surrounding landscape. Decked terraces provide various spots to eat al fresco, complete with plenty of space for outdoor furniture and BBQs. A greenhouse is also built to the Easterly side – the perfect little nook to build some raised beds and start your own vegetable patch.

Every element of life is made sweet in Carriegreich, where you truly can bring your Hebridean dream to life. There’s nothing quite like waking up to the quiet whooshing of Scottish wind outside your window or watching the sun set behind the horizon after a long day on the island. Whether you’re looking to escape the city or settle down after a life of working on the mainland, let Harris be your haven. There’s no place like home – and there’s no place like Carriegreich.

Purchasing Carriegreich

Carriegreich is currently on the market for £700,000 on The Modern House website. Read the brochure to find out more about this charming space and to request a viewing.

