Anna and Harry’s quirky 1960s Bungalow in Milngavie has been crowned the winner of Scotland’s Home of the Year 2024

The SHOTY judges – interior designers Anna Campbell-Jones and Banjo Beale, and architect Danny Campbell – crowned the winner of Scotland’s Home of the Year 2024 from a shortlist of six finalists found across Scotland, and it’s the 1960s bungalow in Milngavie.

From Banchory to Dunblane, Moffat to Milngavie and Aviemore to Linlithgow, this year’s search showcased a variety of home styles including cosy cottages to colourful pads, period renovations to mid-century abodes.

Words from the winner

Owner of the 1960s bungalow, Anna McClelland, is thrilled that her 1960s Bungalow won the coveted title. She reveals, “It’s very flattering to be named Scotland’s Home of the Year – especially considering some of the other homes involved. Our home is distinctive and unique because it’s like the inside of our heads and that’s also what makes it homely to us…but maybe not for lots of other people!”

Anna continues, “It’s been a really positive experience taking part in SHOTY. Apart from anything else, entering the show meant Harry had to finally finish doing DIY in the house!”

Her partner Harry Kinloch adds, “We were genuinely shocked to win. We weren’t expecting it all. I’ve finally made my mum proud!”

What judge Anna Campbell-Jones says

SHOTY Judge and interior designer, Anna Campbell Jones believes the 1960s Bungalow is a very worthy winner of the prestigious title. “This electrically eclectic creative home exemplifies what it means to truly make your home unique to you. It was fun and playful – an absolute dream family home to spark children’s imaginations and keep that same feeling alive in any adult who has the good fortune to experience it first-hand.”

Anna shares some string praise indeed, saying, “It felt like being inside the very souls of the people who lived there, rarely have I had that sense so strongly in an home. I was so impressed by the ingenious use of ’normal’ things in extraordinary ways, patterns made with electrical tape, inexpensive Zebra carpet given a whole new cool context, colourful decals on plain tiles and light switches… I could go on!”

What judge Banjo Beale says

Interior Designer Banjo Beale agrees with Anna and adds, “The 1960s bungalow is unlike any home I have ever stepped foot in. The home was a work of art and a living canvas for its creative owners. The home was bold, brave and unapologetically, 100% them. The owners created this home just for themselves.

“When you walked in, you really got a sense of who they were. From the duct tape art to a smiling loo, it didn’t take itself too seriously. It is a home for big and little kids alike.

“I really loved the art gallery wall in the extension. Bright and light, with a bold curation of really interesting contemporary art. The old gymnasium floor, ping pong table and wall mural made this space burst to life.”

What judge Danny Campbell says

Architect and lecturer Danny Campbell appreciated the carefree abandon of the 1960s bungalow, which mostly came from the unique artwork. “I also like how cleverly the couple remodelled it.

“This one had it all,” he admits. “There were double front and rear dormers, a split-level kitchen and reconfigured internal layout, a large rear extension and landscaped garden – I was in architectural heaven!

“The new spaces they created were elevated by the commitment they had to their vision and how expertly every detail had been turned into artwork. They did not disappoint!”

The 2024 SHOTY roundup

The 2024 series of Scotland’s Home of the Year visited 18 remarkable properties across the length and breadth of Scotland. For Anna, it’s been a remarkable series: “This year’s SHOTY contenders show the full breadth of incredible style, scale, imagination and budget Scotland can offer.”

Banjo agrees, saying, “SHOTY has outdone itself this year. The homes, including the 1960s bungalow, have been awe inspiring, incredibly creative and packed full of character, from showstoppers like Earth House to wee gems like Quiney Cottage. It was incredibly hard to pick just one.”

Danny summed up the series, “They were all amazing, what an incredible experience to try and pick a winner. It was so intensely fought at the final and the final three were extremely hard to separate.”

Shoutout to the other finalists

QUINEY COTTAGE, Banchory (Ep1, North East & Northern Isles)

1960S BUNGALOW, Milngavie (Ep2, West)

EARTH HOUSE, Aviemore (Ep3, Highlands & Islands)

THE OLD MILL, Dublane (Ep4, Central)

HONEYSUCKLE COTTAGE, Moffat (Ep5, South)

COLDWATER, Linlithgow (Ep6, East)

Scotland’s Home of the Year 2025 entries are open!

Inspired by 1960s bungalow? Well, the seventh series of Scotland’s Home of the Year will begin filming over the summer. Applications are open until the 5th of July 2024.

For more information on how to enter, head to the BBC website for full terms and conditions.

We interviewed Anna about her 1960s bungalow at the beginning of the 2024 series. Tap below if you’d like more insight to the creative process behind this winning property.