Sake, kimchi and char siu lovers, rejoice! New restaurant Extra_Ordinary brings a contemporary and refined take on speedy Asian dining to Glasgow

An exciting new pan-Asian powerhouse that seamlessly blends Japanese, Korean and Chinese cuisines will open this month in Finnieston, Glasgow. Extra_Ordinary will boast a contemporary Asian interior, influenced by the high-end dining rooms of major cities like Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong. We’re talking minimalist Scandi-esque furniture silhouettes with art deco-inspired glass inserts for intimacy and targeted golden lighting that nurtures an ambiance of effortless cool.

The trendy new Finnieston restaurant will take over Six by Nico’s previous Sole Club site on Argyle Street. Its unpretentious interiors will leave space for the food menu to shine.

The food menu at Extra_Ordinary

Enthusiastic and well-trained staff will present thoughtfully prepared North East Asian dishes that are built for swift service. The goal is to provide an efficient dining experience that will never leave your table empty, but will leave your tastebuds wanting more.

The only thing we know about the menu thus far, is that it will be built on delectable dishes like Kohlrabi Kimchi, Udon with XO mussels, Char Siu Chinese pancake and Yuzu-Kosho tomato sashimi.

Extra_Ordinary will also offer a wide range of local and international beverages, including exquisite wines, sake, whiskey and cocktails, all with a story to tell.

The chef behind Extra_Ordinary

Tobias, an Australian-Italian who grew up in Sydney, will open his first restaurant venture in Glasgow after crafting his trade in some of Sydney’s most recognised spots: Sean’s Panorama, Black Star Pastry and Edition Coffee Roasters. It was at the uber cool café Edition that he first discovered his passion for Japanese-Nordic food.

Encouraged by his mentor and interactions with internationally recognised chefs such as René Redzepi, Tobias made the move to Scandinavia for invaluable experience at Restaurant Geist and Geranium in Copenhagen as well as Restaurant Ask in Finland before settling in Scotland to work for Stuart Ralston at Aizle and Nico Simeone at Six by Nico.

Extra_Ordinary chef Tobias Fiegel says, “Opening Extra_Ordinary is an incredibly exciting opportunity offered to me by Nico Simeone that enables me to combine my passion for various Asian cuisines and share them with the people of Glasgow. In essence, this is the food I enjoy cooking and eating, and in this sleek and stylish environment, I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work with ingredients and creative approaches that I am genuinely passionate about”.

What you need to know about the Extra_Ordinary opening

Extra_Ordinary will open on Friday 31st January 2025.

Extra_Ordinary

1132 Argyle St

Finnieston

Glasgow

G3 8TD

Visit the Extra_Ordinary website | Follow Extra_Ordinary on Instagram