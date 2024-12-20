Issue 158: What’s inside the latest Homes & Interiors Scotland

Our first issue of 2025 is on shelves and available to buy online today – and is all about health and wellness

What can you expect from the first issue of 2025? In our yearly wellness edition, we explore Scotland’s most innovative spas, take you to heavenly off-grid bothy escapes and share advice on executing strategic interior design that will help make you healthier, calmer and stronger at home.

As H&IS editor Catherine Coyle says, “It doesn’t really matter if it’s a new kitchen or a new gym class; if it makes you feel better, the change is worth it.”

On the cover

Issue 158’s cover uses calming hues of pastel pink and forest green to bring tranquillity to your space. Sit on a coffee table, sideboard or countertop to promote wellness in your space – even the smallest pieces of design make a difference.

The wall paint is Paradise Hills Green 550, and the floor paint is Tranquil Blue 2051-50, both Benjamin Moore, from £20.75 per 0.94 litres.

This Life, Jolene Crawford & Mil Stricevic

Meet the creative power couple who are changing the world of sleepwear, one retina-tickling design at a time.

Architecture, ‘Bring it all back home’

This cleverly designed house looks built from scratch – but much of it is a former church hall that until recently was the much-loved premises of the owner’s family business.

Interiors, ‘The art and the craft of renovation’

Modern functionality and exquisite workmanship combine to dazzling effect in this refurbished and extended Arts & Crafts home.

Escape, Inverlonan

A clutch of off-grid bothies combine staggering views and slow living with some of life’s simplest, and finest, luxuries.

Behind closed Doors, Penicuik Estate

This peaceful pocket of Midlothian is undergoing an ambitious transformation – and it’s doing so in serious style.

The wellness issue is on sale from 27th December 2024

