Looking for some gifting inspiration for the masculine people in your life? Our gift guide for him should help you along the way

Christmas list curated by Mairi Mulhern

This is our second H&IS Christmas List for 2024 and this time, we are focusing on him. From clothing and artwork to hiking gear and homeware, there is something for everyone in this ultimate gift guide. Keep scrolling to find 21 ideas. Happy gift hunting!

This versatile piece will quickly become a wardrobe staple for the masculine people in your life. From Scottish menswear designer KESTIN, The Bute is cosy, cool, soft and stylish – and versatile enough to layer with any outfit this winter. It is made from the same Italian Wool blend as the rest of the KESTIN fleece collection in a Forest Check colourway.

The Pulse Volitari wireless phone charger features orange full-grain leather, with equestrian-inspired stitching and a plated solid brass base. Designed for convenience, this multi-device wireless phone charger brings elegance into your home office or bedroom, featuring an overlapped coil design for an expanded charging area.

Ensure every room looks sleek and refined by adding this curved walnut chair by Six The Residence to his Christmas list.

This chair is all about the silhouette. Its tripod design features a seamlessly curved wooden frame in a walnut hue. The chair’s two sweeping sections meet to form a subtle gap at the back, leaving room for true craftsmanship to breathe.

This sleek denim jacket is an easy addition to his Christmas list and the perfect layering piece for the cold days of winter. It is light enough to wear with a tee throughout spring, so you know the masculine people in your life will make the most of this investment piece.

Simple and straight forward, this unlined denim jacket has two large buttoned up flat pockets on front, single breasted with large buttons, collar and small label on waistline.

This surround sound speaker stand is a perfect Christmas list gift for those who love a truly immersive listening experience, but wish to avoid the bulky kit that often comes with such a setup.

Ensure The Crane matches your giftee’s interiors by selecting the timber, feet materials and logo placement. The overall design is sleek and understated, with a sturdiness that ensures long-lasting quality.

Glasgow-based Wester Distillery has released its unique banana infused rum. Smooth and creamy with pronounced caramelised banana flavour, the bottle is complemented by subtle vanilla and spice undertones. This unique take on classic spiced rum offers a refreshing alternative to other legacy brands on the market. Plus, it’s a local business, which are always worth investing in.

We’ve got your outdoorsy loved one’s Christmas list covered with these stylish and practical walking boots. The perfect staple for every hiker, these boast rustic colourways that align with every outfit.

The Q2 trail light hiking boots are designed for people looking for a lightweight boot that works for many different uses; hiking, trekking, backpacking and travelling. Constructed using 2.2mm Nubuck leather, it has a spacious forefoot and snug heel fit. The cushioned cuff makes it super comfortable, yet very supportive.

Finnieston is a luxury menswear brand from Glasgow, offering high-quality and stylish pieces that not only look good but last well, too.

The Mallory N1 deck jacket is a modern, cosy take on a classic piece of military garb. Coming in a cropped style, the fleece lining adds extra warmth with a throat strap for fastening in colder weather.

Add this soy wax candle from Gold Moss to his Christmas list to bring the calming scents of the great Scottish outdoors home. Buy locally with this product and support a Scotland-born brand that prioritises sustainability as well as quality. A perfect gift for the office or living room at home.

For the first time in decades, our world has gotten smaller, but for many, travel limitations have fostered a newfound appreciation for regional vacations. Are your loved ones ready and willing to digitally detox? Encourage them to leave the city behind them, switch off, reconnect with themselves and nature, and fall in love with the world again through the pages of Stay Wild.

First launched in 2006 and inspired by the original courier bags of the 1950s, this piece combines vintage style with modern functionality.

The vintage mens leather messenger from Scaramanga is the perfect Christmas list work bag with plenty of space for a laptop. Also makes for a sturdy travel bag – the perfect hand luggage for those who like to travel light, or travel domestically for work.

Give the gift of easy listening this Christmas. A perfect addition to a runner or music lover’s Christmas list, the Xiaobi Buds 5 boasts uninterrupted listening with wide-frequency active noise cancellation to completely zone out from the outside world.

It may be cold outside, but the sun still makes its appearance during winter! Scottish eyewear brand tens provides affordable, stylish and innovative sunglasses to people across the UK. Where typical sunglasses block light with dark and lifeless shade, the ‘Original’ lens filter was designed to warm and enrich your view.

Utilising warm amber and red undertones with a gradient designed to illuminate specific colour elements within the lens, this gift offers a unique, uplifting view of the world – just what we all need at this time of year.

Give the gift of true cosiness with the new gift boxes from KESTIN, who design ethical clothing that is as kind to the planet as it is to the eye.

The gift boxes have multiple variations – from beanie and sock combos to full jumper, sock, beanie and scarf sets (pictured above) – each complete with a tasteful candle that reflects the colour palette and vibe of the box.

Art fans, whether seasoned or experienced, will love this premium charcoal and graphite set.

Chosen by experienced artists, this curated set is made up of a special selection of hand-picked finest quality materials from brands they love. Beautifully boxed and wrapped in eco-friendly paper, ready for you to gift.

Another gift for art lovers and cyclists alike. Bursting with colour, this Giclée print is sure to bring character to any room.

Using specialist archival pigment inks on museum grade 300gsm cotton rag paper makes a deluxe feel, excellent depth of colour, longevity and stability.

The Unorthodox Secret Santa takes the stress out of buying a present for your coffee loving friends. The box includes Christmas Wee Cracker, a bag of Unorthodox Roasters house B-CHOC hot chocolate and a Kinto Stacking Mug in a colour of your choice.

All Unorthodox Roasters coffee is sourced, roasted, ground and packaged by a committed team in Scotland. In 2015, the Unorthodox Roasters spent over ten months in all the major coffee producing countries in South and Central America to bring the finest blends to the bonnie banks of Scotland. The brand have coffee shops in Kinross and Stirling, with more to open soon.

Are you shopping for a vinyl lover but aren’t sure what they’re listening to right now? Avoid purchasing the wrong record by wrapping up the luxury of choice with an Assai Records Gift voucher.

Gift cards from this Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow-based record store brand are delivered by email and contain instructions to redeem them at checkout on the website, so there’s still something fun to open on Christmas day.

The Redmi watch is ideal for those who want the benefits of an Apple Watch without the high price point. This watch provides 24-hour heart rate monitoring, all-day blood oxygen and stress monitoring, dual-mic noise reduction, Bluetooth® calling and more.

Relaxing on the sofa with a hot cup of Kinnettles Gold is the perfect way to cleanse the palette and settle the stomach after a huge Christmas Dinner. The unique, Scottish grown single estate tea is distinctly flavoured, grown and hand-rolled on Kinnettles Farm in Angus by Susie Walker-Munro. Luxe packaging from the premium loose leaf tea brand makes this simple brew the perfect cosy gift for tea connoisseurs.

Voted ‘Best Work Backpack’ by Carryology, the Bannoch backpack from Glasgow-based Trakke is a fully-featured pack that is ideal for daily life or as a stylish work staple. Whether your loved one is commuting or exploring a new landscape, there are plenty of pockets to keep them organised.

